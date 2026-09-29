Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Contract Talks Get Rough Update

The New York Knicks held their media day on Monday, and though there were obvious efforts by the team and players to downplay the significance of the numerous contract issues the team is facing, there is no question those issues are real and are a threat to affect the upcoming season in which the Knicks will defend their first championship in 53 years. On the scale of contract importance, of course, none is as important as that of center Karl-Anthony Towns.

As has been reported this week, Towns is eligible for a four-year, $272 million max contract, but if he were to take that deal, it would mean the Knicks would have to cut loose other players to get below the NBA luxury tax’s second apron. Knicks owner James Dolan has stated he will not take the team into the second apron. Towns has been willing to take a contract below the max, but how far below that number he is willing to go remains a question.

Knicks Not Making a ‘Considerable’ Offer?

According to ESPN’s Vince Goodwill, Towns has yet to receive an offer from the Knicks that he is even ready to take seriously. That’s a worrisome notion as the team moves forward, with Towns able to become a free agent next summer if he opts out of the final year of his contract, worth $61 million. The Knicks, too, could be in tougher shape if Towns opts into that final year–keeping Towns at $61 million would almost certainly push them over the second apron.

From Goodwill: “Things don’t stand anywhere. There doesn’t look to be a considerable offer on the table. … I’m told there hasn’t even been talks that have advanced the discussions.”

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘I Want to Play Here’

Towns did address the current state of the talks between his camp and the Knicks on media day.

“I’ve made it known I want to play here. I’ve been a fan since I was young. I would like to get one done, of course. That’s obvious. I would like to get it done so I can step on the court and feel comfortable as possible,” he said.

And Towns’ situation affects that of wing Josh Hart, who is heading into a team option over the summer and needs an extension, too.

Said Hart: “When there’s uncertainty, there’s gonna be a lot of questions,” Hart said. “Rumors and at a human level it can wear people down and it can affect how you handle business on a daily basis. You want to get it done so you don’t have to deal with that. At the end of the day, it’s a business. For me, as long as I’m wearing this jersey, I’m going to play as hard as I can. Hopefully we can figure that out.”