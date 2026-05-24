Karl-Anthony Towns Highlights Major Change Behind Knicks’ Success

The New York Knicks are one win away from a return to the NBA Finals. There’s a chance they could dispatch the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next game, thus ending the series in a sweep.

During the regular season, there were some concerns around this Knicks team. They didn’t appear to be gelling with Mike Brown’s “we before me” philosophy. As such, we witnessed some difficult stretches of basketball.

Nevertheless, those concerns have now vanished. New York is playing some inspired basketball and genuinely looks like the best team the Eastern Conference has to offer.

When speaking with the media following the Knicks 121-108 win over Cleveland on Saturday, May 23, Karl-Anthony Towns explained how both Brown and the Knicks roster adjusted to each other.

“He’s had to learn us and had to adjust to us and then, on the flip side, we’ve had to do the same as well,” Towns said. “I think now we’re at a point where we’re both working seamlessly. We understand each other’s language. And he’s getting the best from us as well as I think we are getting the best from him. And that speaks to a season. Especially a first season with a new coach and a new system and a new philosophy.”

Towns continued.

“…Obviously, the players are doing an amazing job. Coming together, showing the unity that was made special last year, with the coaching staff being receptive to the players. Adjusting to us and finding ways to get the most out of us.”

LeBron James Has Seen Growth In The Knicks

When speaking on a recent episode of his “Mind The Game” podcast, LeBron James detailed how the Knicks have improved their on-court approach under Mike Brown.

“You now shift your pie chart from people just thinking heavy JB pick and roll, JB iso, to now the demographic of your offense shifts. You know, which means the defense can’t be just keyed in on just one action now.”

James continued.

“It allows JB to be off the ball where he can set a rip screen for OG to the rim. And if they mess that up, OG gets a dunk. You know, if they don’t, if they mess that up and both of them go with OG to the rim, now you’ve got JB coming off clean, you know, either for a clean shot or a DHO, now the defense is playing catch-up.”

Knicks Face A Tough Test In NBA Finals

Assuming the Knicks take care of business and secure a spot in the NBA Finals, they’ll face either the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder. Either of those teams will be a stern test for New York.

Nevertheless, with how the Knicks are currently playing, they’ll feel confident going into a series. They’ve proven they’re capable of bringing a championship to Madison Square Garden. Now, they’re closing in on the final hurdle.

Still, both the Spurs and Thunder are tough opponents, with the latter being the reigning champions. The camaraderie that Towns spoke of after Saturday’s game will be key in the Knicks’ potentially ending a five-decade wait for another chip.

For now, though, everyone in New York will just be enjoying the ride.