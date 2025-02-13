Knicks Make Historic Karl-Anthony Towns Announcement After OT Win

New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns has already etched his name alongside some of the franchise’s all-time greats.

Towns arrived in New York in October and has played some of the best basketball of his career with the Knicks. He’s averaging 24.7 points and 13.4 rebounds. Towns is also shooting a career-best 43.8% from beyond the arc and has been named an all-star starter.

Towns put up another massive performance during a 149-148 overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. He posted 44 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

It was Towns’ second consecutive game with 40 or more points, putting him in some elite company.

“Karl-Anthony Towns has recorded 40+ points in consecutive games joining Bernard King, Patrick Ewing, Carmelo Anthony and Jalen Brunson as the only Knicks to record 40+ points in back-to-back games,” the Knicks announced on social media after the win.

While the stats and milestones are nice, Towns said the most important part of his performance was helping his team pick up the win.

“I’m just happy those kind of nights result in wins. That’s the most important thing for the city,” Towns said.

Towns Credits Teammates for Knicks Success

The Knicks have firmly established themselves as a top contender in the Eastern Conference. The addition of Towns has been monumental, but it’s evident that the team’s success stems from a cohesive group that has quickly developed strong chemistry on the court.

“[Teammates] are the reason we’ve been able to have the success. It’s an everyday professionalism,” Towns said. “The sacrifice that everyone’s willing to do to find a way to win every night for the city.”

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau echoed that sentiment from Towns.

“It’s a tremendous group. I tell them all the time I’m fortunate to be coaching them,” Thibodeau said. “You enjoy the effort they put forth. They’re all sacrificing something for the team.”

Knicks Ready to Rest and Recharge for Run

The Knicks’ win over the Hawks didn’t come without drama. New York squandered a six-point lead in the final 18 seconds, highlighted by a costly turnover from Towns. But Brunson buried the game-winner in overtime and the Knicks head into the break on a good note.

“I would’ve needed a therapist if that would’ve [been a loss],” Towns said. “I ain’t gonna lie to you. It would’ve been a tough break to go into. But I’m just happy after all that happened, we found ourselves on the right side of the game and finding ourselves with a win. It makes going into the break more worth it.”

Brunson was also satisfied with the victory but made it clear that the Knicks still have a long way to go.

“It’s great to go into the break on a win. No matter how we got it or what happened. I’m just happy we fought through regardless of what we did, positive or negative. And we came away with a win,” Brunson said. “We haven’t really accomplished anything. We have a long way to go to continue to where we want to go. But it’s all about taking one day at a time. Rest and recharge and come back ready to go.”

The first game out of the break for the Knicks will be against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 20.