Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update Leaves Fans Guessing

The Knicks still have a 2–1 series lead. But Karl-Anthony Towns may have left Game 3 with more than just a loss.

The All-Star big grimaced his way through Saturday’s 115–93 blowout defeat at the hands of a locked-in Celtics squad, visibly struggling with what appeared to be a right hand injury suffered in the second quarter. Though he finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds, Towns shot just 5-of-18 from the field and looked visibly uncomfortable for much of the afternoon.

Towns’ Response to Injury Raises Eyebrows

After the game, Towns wasn’t saying much.

“It is what it is. I just want to do whatever I can to be out there.”

— via @sny_knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns was asked about his hand injury: "It is what it is. I just want to do whatever I can to be out there." When asked, Towns declined to elaborate on whether or not he got an X-ray or any other imaging on the hand pic.twitter.com/Mk170EEMvM — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 10, 2025

When asked if he underwent any imaging, Towns sidestepped the question. But video of the moment he was hurt told a different story. After a second-quarter tangle with Celtics center Luke Kornet, cameras caught Towns clutching his hand while mouthing what appeared to be:

KAT saying “I broke it” as he grabs his hand. pic.twitter.com/wBU4v72oWI — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 10, 2025

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t offer any more clarity.

“It’s the playoffs and people are gonna get hit. You’ve got to play through things. That’s why you do it the entire season.”

— via @sny_knicks

Knicks Fall Flat, Celtics Catch Fire

For a team that made playoff history with back-to-back 20-point comebacks in Boston, the Knicks had no such magic in Game 3.

New York fell behind by 25 at halftime. They never recovered. Jalen Brunson managed 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting. OG Anunoby was quiet with 8 points. Mikal Bridges added just 11. The Knicks finished 5-of-25 from deep, while the Celtics lit up MSG—drilling 20 threes at a 50% clip.

Boston’s Payton Pritchard led all scorers with 23 off the bench, while Jayson Tatum contributed 22 points, 9 boards, and 7 assists in a wire-to-wire win.

Towns Plays Through It, But At What Cost?

Even banged up, Towns still put up 21 and 15—leading several small Knicks runs and showing flashes of his usual offensive force. But the efficiency wasn’t there, and neither was the lift on his jumper.

If Towns’ hand is seriously injured, the consequences could be massive. He’s been the emotional and physical anchor of this Knicks run, and without him at full strength, New York’s grip on the series suddenly feels fragile.

Game 4 tips off Monday night at Madison Square Garden. And all eyes will be on KAT’s right hand.