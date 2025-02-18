MVP Frontrunner Airs Out Issue with Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t happy with New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns for trolling him earlier this season during a game at Madison Square Garden.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Towns were teammates at the all-star game and the Kentucky alums were able to catch up. SGA called out Towns for a “big-time troll” during their matchup in January while he was taking a free throw.

“Why when I go to the free throw line in Madison Square Garden, all I hear is ‘Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the free throw line,'” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’m like bro, let me lock in.”

Towns laughed and said, “No, that wasn’t me! I promise it wasn’t me.”

The duo were able to put their “beef” aside and helped Team Chuck to a win in the semifinals of the all-star game. But Towns, Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of their squad came up short in the championship against Shaq’s OGs.

Gilgeous-Alexander is currently the MVP front-runner, coming in at -550. Towns is also among the top contenders but is a longshot at 250-1.

Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns Fan of New All-Star Format

The new-look all-star game format did not get rave reviews. Many current and former players were critical, most notably about the slow pace of the evening.

“I would rather play without breaks,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But I had fun, nonetheless. I feel like it was a little bit more towards the competitive side tonight, which is a good feeling, a step in the right direction. I guess it’s up to the guys that handle all that stuff to figure out what’s next and how to keep making it more and more interesting. Hopefully, we get there one day.”

The main goal of the new format—which featured four teams and games to 40 points—was to restore the competitiveness that had been missing for quite some time. Towns expressed that he felt it accomplished that goal.

“It was great. I thought the competition was up and I think we did a great job of giving the fans a show. I hope the fans appreciate it,” Towns said. “I think probably the highlight was getting JB (Brunson) in the first game. I think that’s probably the highlight I have.”

Towns’ New York co-star Jalen Brunson had a similar take.

“I think it’s interesting. It’s different,” Brunson said. “The games are kind of short. I like the format. It’s something new, something unique. Maybe, just [raise the] score to 50, maybe.

“I like how we’re trying new things. But we’ll see going forward. You never really know what to expect, but it was all right.”

Karl-Anthony Towns Adds New Duty

Towns and Lakers guard Gabe Vincent were elected as the newest Vice Presidents on the NBPA Executive Committee on Tuesday. He’ll now work on essential strategic planning, business affairs, and policy-making decisions on behalf of the players.

“I’m excited to join the NBPA Executive Committee and honored that my peers voted me into this position,” Towns said. “I’ve been in the league for a decade and have never missed a Union meeting; I’m proud to be stepping into a more formal leadership role at this pivotal time. The players power this game, and I want to be in a position to find new ways to deliver value for my fellow players, on and off the court.”

It’s been a busy break for Towns. He’ll return to the court with the Knicks on Feb. 20 at home against the Chicago Bulls.