Knicks Proposal Would Move Julius Randle for Long Rumored $221 Million Star

The New York Knicks will be challenged with improving their roster this offseason after being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. Dealing with multiple injuries, the key to the Knicks’ success could simply be getting healthy. However, a proposed Heavy Sports trade would switch things up, sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks for Julius Randle and more.

Knicks would get: Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves would get: Randle, 2024 first-round pick (#25), 2027 second-round pick

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez submitted financial projections with a sizable difference in roster payroll. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor believed that would “jeopardize the franchise’s ability to compete for a championship.”

“As part of a failed process to assume majority ownership, Minnesota Timberwolves minority partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez submitted financial projections forecasting a sizable retreat in roster payroll that majority owner Glen Taylor believed would jeopardize the franchise’s ability to compete for a championship, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote on April 10.

“In documents shared with Taylor, the NBA and The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, Lore and Rodriguez rendered a budget projection as potential majority owners that would’ve lowered the Timberwolves’ payroll to $171 million beginning next season — below the projected $172 million luxury tax threshold, sources told ESPN.”

If Minnesota wants to reduce the budget, Towns could be the one traded. He’s set to make $49.3 million next season as he signed a four-year, $221.08 million deal. Randle will make just $28.9 million next year.

New York Knicks Are ‘Always Going to Have Interest in Karl-Anthony Towns’

The New York Knicks have long been rumored to have interest in the New Jersey native. While he hasn’t been traded to the Knicks, it’s always been a trade idea that’s thrown around the league.

Before the trade deadline, Shams Charania on “Run It Back FanDuel TV” said the Knicks are “always going to have interest in Karl Anthony-Towns.”

"[Knicks] always going to have interest in Karl Anthony-Towns but nothing has materialized as of yet"👀 – @ShamsCharania

If that’s still true, the Knicks could attempt to land him this offseason, especially if the Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to lower their budget.

Does Moving Julius Randle Make Sense for the Knicks?

The question for the New York Knicks will be if moving Randle makes sense. While he’s historically struggled in the postseason, Towns has also had his fair share of issues when it matters most.

In the 2023-24 playoffs, he averaged 19.1 points but was inefficient in many important games. In three games against the Dallas Mavericks, Towns shot 30% or below. He went 6-20 in Game 1, 4-16 in Game 2, and 5-18 in Game 3.

Randle has had similar issues in terms of efficiency. He averaged just 16.6 points and shot 25.8% from three-point range and 37.4% from the field during the 2022-23 playoffs.

Towns would give the Knicks a different look over Randle, one that could interest them with superstar Jalen Brunson. He also proved that he can play with another center on the floor.

One issue with Towns is that he’s regarded as a below-average defender. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is a defensive first coach, making the pairing an interesting one. He coached Towns with the Minnesota Timberwolves and it didn’t work out the first time.

Much older in his career, perhaps Towns and Thibodeau could figure it out the second time.