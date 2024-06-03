Knicks ‘Dream’ Target Would Involve Trade Package Around Julius Randle

The New York Knicks have long been rumored to have an interest in Mikal Bridges, forming the final piece to the Villanova Knicks. Listing every “dream” trade target for all NBA teams, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report listed Bridges for the Knicks. However, he wrote that the trade package would be based around Julius Randle.

“With Jalen Brunson serving as the primary scorer, Bridges can play a complementary offensive role, somewhere between his responsibilities with the Suns and Nets.

“A trade based around Bridges and Julius Randle would make sense, as the Nets would want win-now pieces in return,” Swartz wrote. “A starting five of Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Bridges, Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein/Mitchell Robinson with Hart as a sixth man might be the toughest, most physical in the league.”

Mikal Bridges Would Give the New York Knicks ‘The Most Talented Wing Role-Player Duo’

The New York Knicks will look to re-sign OG Anunoby this offseason. Anunoby’s viewed as one of the top players on the market, but after finding success with the Knicks, reuniting makes sense for both sides.

If they were to add Bridges, they’d be getting another player who can defend at an elite level. Opposing offenses would have an even tougher time than they already did against New York, as they finished with the ninth-best net rating in the NBA this past season.

David Vertsberger of SNY wrote that if the Knicks traded for Bridges, they’d form “the most talented wing role-player duo.” In that scenario, Anunoby would also re-sign.