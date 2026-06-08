Karl-Anthony Towns Is Proud of Parents’ Dominican Heritage Amid Knicks’ Run

Karl-Anthony Towns continues to point to his parents, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr. and Jacqueline Cruz, amid the New York Knicks‘ historic run to the NBA Finals. Towns has been vocal about leaning on his parents’ diverse Dominican and Black heritage throughout his NBA career.

The star’s late mom, Jacqueline, was Dominican, while his father, Karl Sr., is African-American. Towns’ mother tragically died in 2020 after a bout with COVID.

The Knicks big man’s dad is a regular at NBA games cheering on his son. Towns’ mother may have passed away, but the star makes sure his family’s Dominican nationality still takes center stage amid his success.

“With the game of basketball, you already know you’re one of the most recognizable faces in sports and to use that in a positive aspect to promote my country, to promote my culture, to show in a positive impact that we do raise basketball talent, not just baseball talent,” Towns told TIME during a September 16, 2025, interview.

“My dad’s family, him being African-American is different than my mom being fully Dominican. The cultures of family dynamics are different, but the word love was always still there, so that’s all that mattered to me. That was the only form of currency I ever thought I needed to survive in this world.”

Towns also discussed the impact of visiting the Dominican Republic while playing for the U-17 national team.

“It’s different when you’re in New Jersey feeling that Dominican culture and love, but when you’re actually in Dominican Republic, living it, you know, breathing it, it was something special,” Towns added.

Karl-Anthony Towns Is Proud of His Family’s Dominican & African-American Heritage

Since being traded to the Knicks, Towns has taken pride in his special bond with the city’s diverse fan base. Towns appreciates the love from Dominican fans around New York City.

“The Dominicanos showed up, they showed out every game, and to see that flag in Madison Square Garden for a basketball game, who would have thought, you know?” Towns explained to TIME regarding the Knicks’ Dominican fans.

“A large population of Dominicans are here in New York, and for them to be represented, that’s all I ever wanted to do, and I’m happy that last season I was able to accomplish that, and this year we get to do it even again.”

Karl-Anthony Towns Was Coached by His Dad, Karl Sr.: ‘He Raised Me With Some Mental Toughness’

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Towns’ dad, Karl Sr., has made his presence felt during the NBA Finals. The star’s father is a regular at Knicks games.

“My dad comes to a lot of games,” Towns remarked during a May 21, interview with the NBA. “It means a lot to have your father see you live your dream and, in a way, I feel like live his dream as well.

“I’m honored that I have this moment to not only play in the NBA, but play for a team that growing up had so much prestige in our household in the Knicks. So, it’s a special moment for us and our family. You just want to capitalize on the moment.”

Growing up, Towns’ dad coached his son, but the NBA big man still has a question for his father. Towns remains puzzled as to why he could not crack his father’s starting lineup.

“I was a bench player for his team,” Towns explained. “I don’t know how that works out. Shooting threes, coming off the bench.

“…I learned early on how to be a Sixth Man of the Year. I kind of grew into myself to being a starter. So, shoutout to him. He raised me with some mental toughness.”