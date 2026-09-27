Knicks Called Out Over ‘Pinching Pennies’ Amid Contract Drama

This week has been something of a rocky one for the New York Knicks, at least in terms of public perception. The team, despite coming off an NBA championship and despite having one of the bigger cash-cow franchises in the league and despite having a very wealthy owner, is running scared from the NBA’s second apron. The Knicks already lost center Mitchell Robinson because of the apron, and now, the Knicks are trying to position their current bank of stars, especially Karl-Anthony Towns, in discount contracts so that they can keep the group together–all to avoid passing the apron line.

No doubt, the second apron is not a place where teams want to operate, especially not for multiple years. But it is not such a scary thing to navigate or one season, and the only teams it really penalizes are those that are seeking to make changes soon. That does not apply to the Knicks. But owner James Dolan wants to limit spending, and the second apron is the perfect fall guy on that front.

Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Stagnant

But it shouldn’t be. This week, we have heard from folks at ESPN that talks have been going nowhere on a contract extension for Towns, the second-most important player on the Knicks roster and arguably the player whose game lifted New York to its first championship in 53 years.

Shams Charania reported that the talks between the two sides “stagnated” and Brian Windhorst of the network said the sides were not just apart on a deal, they were “eight figures apart” per year.

Karl-Anthony Towns Eligible for $272 Million

The Knicks have several contract issues to contend with, but Towns–who has $57 million on his deal this year and a $61 million player option next year–being the most significant. He is eligible for a four years, $272 million max deal, and reports suggest he will be willing to take less. But the Knicks are asking him for too big a pay cut, and Towns has no reason to acquiesce.

An extension for Josh Hart is also needed, as is a deal for Deuce McBride. It’s a lot, but the Knicks’ second-apron panic is mostly self-created.

Knicks ‘Pinching Pennis’

That brings us to a column at SNY, in which it was pointed out that while Towns could certainly give a discount to the Knicks, the Knicks should not overask.

From David Vertsberger: “ESPN reported a stall in Towns’ extension talks, perhaps signaling a gap in valuation, but this isn’t the time for the front office to be pinching pennies — there’s no championship without Towns, and there’s no contending in the years to come without him either.

The reality is, Towns should not have to give up anything. The fact that he is willing to do so is a blessing for the Knicks. If they were to lose KAT … well, then what?

Also from Vertsberger: “That level of player, already in full sync with your lead star and your surrounding weapons, is not easily replaceable. Towns and Brunson formed a formidable cohesion, in large part thanks to KAT’s ability to space, pass, drive, finish and adapt to what the coaching staff asked of him. Look around the league for somebody else that can fit that bill and you’ll be disappointed. Elite centers don’t grow on trees and teams are paying out hand over first for eligible fives.”