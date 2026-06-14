NBA Champ Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Emotional Message to Ex-Minnesota Teammates

Karl-Anthony Towns can now call himself an NBA champion after helping the New York Knicks topple the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals and give the city its first championship in 53 years.

It is also Towns’ first NBA title after being drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015. Towns spent nine years in Minnesota, going through multiple iterations of the teams while being teammates with numerous All-Stars and legends.

After winning the NBA championship on Saturday night, Towns shouted out his former Timberwolves teammates for helping him shape into a championship-caliber player today.

“It’s a big shoutout too to everyone in Minnesota that allowed me to grow, allowed me to learn, allowed me to know what it really takes to get to this point,” he said. “I’m so blessed that I had some amazing teammates like Ricky Rubio, Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins, of course, my little brother Anthony Edwards man, I talk to him all the time. Rudy Gobert, and everyone.”

Towns only came to New York two seasons ago, but has quickly fitted into the missing piece for the Knicks’ championship puzzle alongside Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby.

Towns was part of the trade that sent Donte DiVicenzo and Julius Randle to Minnesota in what many deemed as a win-win deal.

Karl-Anthony Towns Overcomes Being An Afterthought In Minnesota To Become An NBA Champion in New York

Towns was an afterthought for most of his time with the Timberwolves as he endured losing seasons with mediocre rosters.

According to Towns, his earlier seasons allowed him to commit mistakes and develop into a more mature player for this year’s championship run.

“My failures have actually built me into the man today on and off the court,” Towns said. “Everyone wants the easy route and I think it’s so fitting that for me I’ve always wanted the biggest challenge and there’s no bigger challenge than to win in New York City for the New York Knicks.”

Towns averaged 13.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals, which ended after five games.

Knicks Emphasized Towns’ Touches Throughout the NBA Finals

Knicks head coach Mike Brown made it a point for Towns to get his looks in the NBA Finals, allowing him to get his rhythm.

“It’s extremely important that he’s getting touches, that he’s involved, not just in the fourth quarter but obviously throughout the ballgame,” Brown said after Game 3, the Knicks’ lone loss against the Spurs in the NBA Finals. “I’ve got to continue trying to do a better job of getting him involved throughout the course of the game, as well as late.”

Towns fouled out in the fourth quarter of Game 5, finishing with just two points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes of playing time.

Yet, the Knicks went on to win the game on the backs of Jalen Brunson, who had 45 points. The rest of the team scored 49 points in the title-clinching Game 5.