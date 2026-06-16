NBA Champion Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Inspiring Message To Kids

The New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years, giving their fans something to be proud of after many years of misery.

The Knicks have also given their young fans something to celebrate, as many kids now look up to the team’s players as role models following the title win.

Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns addressed the team’s young fans on The Jimmy Fallon show after their title win. Towns delivered an inspiring message for the youth as he hopes the team becomes a role model for the kids during the NBA playoff battle.

He also believes that everyone can be a champion, just like the Knicks.

“As long as you believe in yourself and you are willing to put the work in, anyone kids growing up in New York, kids growing up all around the world have the chance to be a New York Knick as long as they want to do it and they gotta be willing to put the work in,” he said in the team’s guesting in the show.

Towns was joined by the Knicks head coach Mike Brown and the NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who dropped 45 points in the championship-clinching Game 5, where the rest of the team only had 49 points.

Towns only put up two points in Game 5, after struggling with foul trouble throughout the game.

Winning This Year’s Championship Heals Years Of Heartbreak, According to KAT

According to Towns, winning the 2026 NBA championship was somewhat of a healing process for all the years of misery the franchise endured over the past five decades.

“Not only the alumni but [for] the fans, this was healing,” Towns said during the team’s appearance in the Good Morning America. “This is really a once-in-a-lifetime event, you’re watching in New York sports history.”

“You’re talking about a whole generation that’s passed being told about the stories of how great the Knicks are, but not actually seeing that trophy be raised,” Towns added. “You get to see history show itself and be able to see it with your own eyes that the Knicks are, again, world champions.”

KAT Gives Credit To Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown

Towns gave props to Knicks head coach Mike Brown for steering the team to the right adjustments during the NBA Finals run.

The Knicks had a 13-game winning streak before losing to the Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Game 3 was their lone loss of the series, winning the next two, including an emphatic Game 4 victory courtesy of an epic OG Anunoby putback.

“What he’s been awesome at doing too is listening to us and just hearing us out and adjusting the game plan as needed. After Game 3, his ability to adjust our team offensively and defensively to bring out the best of us, speaks volumes to him as a coach working on the fly and also just hearing his players out,” Towns said of Brown.

The Knicks will get to parade the Larry O’Brien trophy throughout the city on Thursday in the first championship parade in Manhattan for over half a century.