Karl-Anthony Towns Announces New Appearance After Knicks Championship

Karl-Anthony Towns is adding another stop to the New York Knicks’ extended championship celebration.

Topps announced that Towns will participate in its Trade Night during Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center, giving collectors and Knicks supporters another opportunity to see the championship center in New York. According to the company’s announcement, the event will be held in the River Pavilion on the fourth floor beginning at 6 p.m. EST.

The appearance is ostensibly about trading cards, but its timing makes it part of a much larger moment for Towns and the Knicks. New York remains in celebration mode after winning its first NBA championship in 53 years, and Towns has become one of the most visible members of the title team.

Karl-Anthony Towns Extends Knicks’ Championship Week

Towns’ Trade Night appearance comes shortly after the Knicks were named Best Team at the 2026 ESPY Awards.

Towns joined Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride onstage to accept the honor. During his speech, Towns credited the bond within the Knicks’ roster and the support the team received throughout its championship run. Brunson also won Best NBA Player after earning NBA Finals MVP honors.

That recognition offered another reminder of how much has changed for Towns since he arrived in New York. The former No. 1 overall pick had reached the Western Conference finals with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he had never played in the NBA Finals before becoming a Knick.

He finished his second regular season in New York averaging approximately 20 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting around 50% from the field. His rebounding average ranked second in the league, and his ability to stretch the floor remained an important component of the Knicks’ offense.

Towns then averaged 10.6 rebounds during the NBA Finals as New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs.

That résumé gives the Topps event more appeal than a routine offseason promotional stop. Fans are getting an opportunity to interact with a player whose first two Knicks seasons culminated in the franchise ending one of the longest championship droughts in professional sports.

Knicks Will Have a Major Presence at Fanatics Fest

Towns will not be the Knicks’ only representative at Fanatics Fest.

A previously announced group of Knicks attendees included Brunson, Bridges, Josh Hart and several other members of the championship roster. The concentration of Knicks players gives the four-day event the feel of another unofficial title celebration in the team’s home city.

Fanatics Fest is scheduled for July 16 through July 19 at the Javits Center. The event’s official talent page lists Towns for Friday, July 17, with paid autograph and photo opportunities also included in his scheduled activities. General admission is required separately from autograph or photo-op purchases.

For the Knicks, the appearance also demonstrates the commercial and cultural reach that followed their title. Towns is no longer being presented simply as a marquee offseason acquisition or Brunson’s All-Star running mate. He is appearing around New York as an NBA champion—and as one of the recognizable faces of a team preparing to defend its crown.