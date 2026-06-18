KAT’s Fiancée Jordyn Woods Drops Major Announcement After Knicks Title Win

The New York Knicks didn’t just win their first NBA Championship in 53 years, they did it with a fashion icon riding shotgun.

Jordyn Woods, fiancée of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, became one of the most talked-about figures of the 2026 NBA Finals. Now, with the Larry O’Brien Trophy secured, she’s making a major announcement about the bag that captured the hearts of all of New York.

The Knicks Lucky Bag Is Officially Retired

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ several weeks of courtside superstition, Woods has finally revealed that she is retiring her now-legendary orange clutch. It was a lucky charm certified during the Knicks’ playoff run, which was a 13-game winning ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌streak.

Woods confirmed the bag has officially done its job. According to the New York Post, she said the iconic purse has “seen better days” and that she’s “hanging it in” — a nod to its retirement after the championship run.

The origin story is just as compelling. As Woods explained to People, “I created a sample of the Tux Clutch Mini specifically for the playoffs. I wore it for Game 1 during one of my TikTok GRWMs, and ever since then we’ve kept winning, so now it’s officially become the lucky bag.”

KAT Speaks Out, And So Does Dolan

Karl-Anthony Towns wasted no time crediting the bag after the final buzzer. “Hey Papa, we got the bag. The bag made it. The bag’s undefeated, man,” he said in a clip shared by the NBA. He went even further, declaring to all of New York: “I want everyone in New York to know that bag won the championship.”

But KAT had another story to tell. Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Towns revealed that Knicks owner James Dolan had asked players before the playoffs to consider abstaining from sex, inspired by Spartan discipline.

Towns went home and told Woods directly, and the reaction was priceless. “I’m a happily engaged man, I will definitely say, when I came home, and I told my fiancé what he said, she didn’t like to hear that one,” Towns said with a laugh.

Knicks Set for Historic Championship Parade

The celebration is about to begin in New York. On Thursday, June 18, the Knicks are set for a massive championship parade through the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan. The procession is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. near Battery Park and head north on Broadway to City Hall, where the team will be honored.

Knicks fans are already flooding the streets in blue and orange for a title celebration 53 years in the making.