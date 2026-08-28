Kevin Durant Makes Bold Statement With All-Time Ranking of Knicks Championship

Kevin Durant has won two NBA championships in his career. He’s probably biased on which championships are his favorite throughout the history of the league. But the 18-year NBA veteran, and presumed Hall of Famer, is also a self-pronounced basketball junkie. So, it’s not surprising he would hold onto a personal ranking of the all-time best NBA championships — he’s ever seen.

That’s exactly what the 37-year-old superstar revealed this week. In a wide-ranging conversation with Speedy Morman, a journalist who conducts interviews for Boardroom, Durant expressed many of his thoughts in and around the NBA.

Boardroom is a sports, media, and entertainment company that Durant himself and sports executive Rich Kleiman founded together. Durant decided to provide an exclusive interview on his own platform during a sit down with Morman.

Kevin Durant Ranks Knicks Championship on All-Time List

The conversation made its way from the New York Knicks championship to LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers to Russell Westbrook’s retirement. In the process, Durant made an incredibly bold statement on the Knicks championship run, and where it ranks for him all-time, as a viewer.

“I was just like, the Spurs would be up 15 points every game, 29 points, and then they’d just come back and steal a game. That’s probably why that was the best championship as a viewer that I’ve ever seen,” Durant said.

Durant didn’t stop there. He provided more context as to why he thought the 2025-26 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Knicks was the best one he’s ever witnessed as a spectator.

“Not just because of the Knicks brand winning, but just the fashion they won those games in, it was insane. It really showed you the power dynamic in the NBA: a veteran team that was put together through trades vs. a team that drafted everybody that a lot of people would have loved to see win. For the Knicks to do it that way, I felt they made a statement,” Durant said.

Morman also asked Durant if he thought the Knicks were actually going to win the championship heading into the NBA Finals.

“I was on the fence on if they were going to win. And then they got down every game, and I’m just like, ‘I don’t know.’ And then they started coming back. I didn’t become a believer, to be honest, until the last game,” Durant said.

Durant Wasn’t Alone as Knicks Non-Believer

Durant isn’t alone here. Many pundits, fans, and people all over the world didn’t expect the Knicks to win last year’s NBA championship. While the Knicks already owned two championship in their franchise’s history, many were wondering if it would ever happen again. Their drought reached 53 years before Jalen Brunson and company were able to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Knicks entered the playoffs last season as the No.3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They finished with a record of 53-29, and had to rely on the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics being eliminated by other teams to secure home-court advantage in two additional rounds of the playoffs.

Following an incredible 45-point performance by Brunson, in the Game 5 closeout game, Durant, and the rest of the world could finally believe the Knicks could actually secure a third NBA title in their franchise’s history. Because the clocks had hit zero, and it became official. The Knicks are NBA champions, and will hold onto that distinction for at least the next year.