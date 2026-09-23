Knicks’ $276M Karl-Anthony Towns Standoff Comes Down to One Major Demand

The stalled contract talks between Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks appear to come down to a straightforward disagreement: The Knicks want their All-Star center to accept less than his maximum, and Towns has not agreed to their price.

New York Post’s Stefan Bondy provided that context Tuesday after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that negotiations had stagnated and an extension before training camp was considered unlikely.

“As myself and others reported, Knicks are asking KAT to take a discount from his max,” Bondy wrote on X.

Bondy pointed to the Knicks’ proximity to the NBA’s second apron and Jalen Brunson’s eligibility for another lucrative extension as the financial forces shaping the negotiations.

“It’s a matter of how much of a discount KAT would be willing to take,” Bondy added. “Given Shams’ report, it’s clear he’s unwilling to take what Knicks are offering.”

As myself and others reported, Knicks are asking KAT to take a discount from his max. They're close to second apron and Brunson is eligible for big extension next year. It's a matter of how much of a discount KAT would be willing to take. Given Shams report, it's clear he's… https://t.co/Xh2UwNUdmu — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) September 23, 2026

Knicks Want Karl-Anthony Towns to Follow Brunson’s Example

Towns is eligible for a four-year maximum extension worth more than $270 million. He will earn approximately $57.1 million this season and holds a player option worth about $61 million for 2027-28.

The Knicks are not questioning his importance. Towns helped deliver the franchise’s first championship in 53 years and strengthened his case for another enormous contract during the postseason.

The dispute is about structure and sacrifice.

Brunson famously accepted a four-year, $156.5 million extension in 2024 rather than wait for a significantly larger deal. His decision gave the Knicks greater flexibility to build the roster that eventually won the championship.

Now the organization appears to be asking Towns for its next team-friendly agreement.

Bondy previously floated a four-year, $180 million extension as one possible compromise. Such a deal would provide Towns with substantial long-term security while potentially allowing New York to lower his 2027-28 cap figure if it replaced his player option.

That would represent an extraordinary reduction from Towns’ maximum eligibility, however, and there is no indication he is prepared to concede that much.

Jalen Brunson’s Next Contract Looms Over New York

The Knicks’ larger concern extends beyond Towns.

Brunson will eventually be positioned for the payday he postponed the first time. He has publicly acknowledged his earlier sacrifice and indicated that he wants the Knicks to reward him on his next deal. A future extension could exceed $300 million.

New York already has OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges signed to expensive long-term contracts. Josh Hart is also eligible for an extension, while owner James Dolan has said the team does not intend to cross the second apron.

Those commitments make it difficult to pay both Towns and Brunson maximum salaries while keeping the rest of the championship core intact. The financial pressure has already cost the Knicks Mitchell Robinson, who joined the Boston Celtics after New York declined to meet his market in free agency.

The Towns negotiations remain cordial, and the Knicks can extend him during the season. This is not yet a breakup.

It is, though, a test of how much the championship is worth to each side.

The Knicks want Towns to help preserve the team that reached the summit. Towns appears to believe that helping them reach it strengthened his claim to be paid accordingly.