Knicks Get Intriguing 76ers Injury Updates Before Season Opener

The New York Knicks are preparing for opening night.

Their championship celebrations will take place at Madison Square Garden, with the Philadelphia 76ers arriving with a revamped roster.

But several Philadelphia players have recently dealt with injuries or missed preseason action. Their availability could shape Tuesday’s highly anticipated matchup.

76ers Injury Updates Offer Knicks an Important Clue

According to New York Basketball’s report on X, several Philadelphia players have been dealing with injuries ahead of the opener.

VJ Edgecombe missed the team’s previous preseason game but returned to practice. Anfernee Simons and Adem Bona also practiced after missing the game.

The report also listed Dean Wade with an ankle issue, along with Dominick Barlow and Tacko Fall as players who missed the preseason.

The encouraging sign for Philadelphia is that several players who missed games were back on the practice court.

Edgecombe is reportedly on track to start, while Simons and Bona could also be available. Joel Embiid and LeBron James have appeared healthy heading into the opener.

Knicks Monitor Josh Hart as Opening Night Approaches

The Knicks have their own injury situation to monitor.

Josh Hart missed the preseason finale against Toronto with right ankle soreness.

But head coach Mike Brown does not expect the injury to affect Hart’s availability for Tuesday’s opener, according to Ian Begley.

That is an encouraging development for New York.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to a roster that already features Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Edgecombe.

That collection of talent makes the Sixers a tough opponent. However, fitting several high-profile players together will take time. The Knicks have good potential to exploit any early communication issues while relying on their established core.

Philadelphia will also want its key players healthy and ready to handle the atmosphere at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will raise their championship banner before tipoff, adding another layer to an already high-profile matchup.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, at 7 p.m. ET. With the season opener approaching, the final injury reports should provide a clearer picture of both rotations.

If Philadelphia gets most of its key players available and Hart suits up for New York, fans could see an interesting early test between two teams with serious ambitions.