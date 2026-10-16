Knicks Receive Strong Josh Hart Injury Message Before Sixers Opener

The New York Knicks have received encouraging news about Josh Hart’s ankle injury after their last preseasoon game.

The veteran forward missed the team’s preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors.

Mike Brown Offers Positive Josh Hart Injury Update

“Mike Brown said he doesn’t think Josh Hart ankle injury will impact his status for Tuesday,” SNY’s Ian Begley reported.

Hart was ruled out of Thursday’s preseason finale against Toronto because of right ankle soreness.

The Knicks won the game 122-120, finishing their preseason with a victory after a difficult run of results.

Hart’s absence was a concern, but Brown’s comments suggest the injury is not expected to keep him out of the opener.

There is still no guarantee that Hart will play. The Knicks will likely monitor his recovery over the next few days before making a final decision. For now, Brown’s words give New York reason to be optimistic.

Knicks Prepare for Sixers Opener as Hart’s Return Looms

The Knicks will open their regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, October 20, at Madison Square Garden.

The game will also feature New York’s championship banner celebration. It is a major night for the franchise, and having Hart available would be a good boost.

New York closed its preseason with a narrow 122-120 win over Toronto.

Jalen Brunson led the team with 20 points and seven assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added 13 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

Hart’s potential return would give Brown another reliable option on both ends. His rebounding and defensive versatility could be especially valuable against Philadelphia’s physical frontcourt. He also helps New York maintain its pace and intensity when Brunson rests.

For now, the signs point toward Hart being available for the opener.

Brown’s comments are encouraging, but the Knicks will still need to assess his condition before Tuesday.

If the ankle responds well, Hart could return without missing a regular-season game.