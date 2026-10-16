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Knicks Receive Strong Josh Hart Injury Message Before Sixers Opener

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 26: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks in action at Kaseya Center on October 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks have received encouraging news about Josh Hart’s ankle injury after their last preseasoon game.

The veteran forward missed the team’s preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors.

Mike Brown Offers Positive Josh Hart Injury Update

New York Knicks Media Day
GettyKnicks Get Josh Hart Injury Boost as Mike Brown Addresses Ankle Concern Before Sixers Game

“Mike Brown said he doesn’t think Josh Hart ankle injury will impact his status for Tuesday,” SNY’s Ian Begley reported.

Hart was ruled out of Thursday’s preseason finale against Toronto because of right ankle soreness.

The Knicks won the game 122-120, finishing their preseason with a victory after a difficult run of results.

Hart’s absence was a concern, but Brown’s comments suggest the injury is not expected to keep him out of the opener.

There is still no guarantee that Hart will play. The Knicks will likely monitor his recovery over the next few days before making a final decision. For now, Brown’s words give New York reason to be optimistic.

Knicks Prepare for Sixers Opener as Hart’s Return Looms

Josh Hart Drops Major Hint About His Knicks Future
GettyMike Brown Addresses Josh Hart’s Ankle Injury Ahead of Knicks’ Season Opener Against Sixers

The Knicks will open their regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, October 20, at Madison Square Garden.

The game will also feature New York’s championship banner celebration. It is a major night for the franchise, and having Hart available would be a good boost.

New York closed its preseason with a narrow 122-120 win over Toronto.

Jalen Brunson led the team with 20 points and seven assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added 13 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

Hart’s potential return would give Brown another reliable option on both ends. His rebounding and defensive versatility could be especially valuable against Philadelphia’s physical frontcourt. He also helps New York maintain its pace and intensity when Brunson rests.

For now, the signs point toward Hart being available for the opener.

Brown’s comments are encouraging, but the Knicks will still need to assess his condition before Tuesday.

If the ankle responds well, Hart could return without missing a regular-season game.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Knicks Receive Strong Josh Hart Injury Message Before Sixers Opener

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