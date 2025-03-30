Knicks’ Brunson Cleared for Basketball Activities

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has been cleared for basketball activities and is hopeful to return before the end of the regular season.

Brunson, who has been out since March 6th with a sprained ankle, is eager to return to the Knicks as they try to lock up the third overall seed in the eastern conference. According to ESPN NBA analyst Tim Bontemps, Brunson says he is “feeling better”, but there is no word on what basketball activities he is cleared for.

Brunson has been the Knicks best player again for the 2024-25 season and has been one of the main reasons for their resurgence over the past few years. Brunson is currently averaging 26.3 points and 7.4 assists per game in 61 contests so far, leading the Knicks in both categories. Behind his leadership and numbers, the Knicks now hold on to a 46-27 record, good for 3rd in the Eastern Conference behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks are another team that was disrupted by the injury bug this season, with several players missing time and accusations of the team being overworked. With Brunson and at times Karl Anthony Towns missing games among others, the Knicks have struggled to find their offensive cohesion, which is amazing considering their team record, and the team is nowhere near the defensive squad they were in 2023-24.

Jalen Brunson has been cleared for basketball activities, and with the length of time left in the season, it’s needed. The Indiana Pacers are 3.5 games back and surging in the second half of the year. As teams are looking to rest and get their lineups set for the playoffs, the Knicks will need everyone they can get healthy to secure the 3rd seed.