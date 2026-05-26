Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Forces Becky Hammon to Revisit Controversial Take

Becky Hammon is standing by her controversial stance on undersized NBA superstars even as Jalen Brunson leads the New York Knicks to the NBA Finals, reigniting debate across the league.

Hammon’s 2024 comments resurfaced this week after Brunson captured Eastern Conference finals MVP honors — raising questions about whether the Knicks star is redefining what a championship No. 1 option looks like.

Becky Hammon Responds as Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks to NBA Finals

Speaking Tuesday, Hammon did not fully retreat from her earlier take, instead framing it as a historically grounded opinion rather than a personal critique of Brunson.

“I speak from experience,” Hammon said, via Associated Press. “Allen Iverson got MVP and he lost in the finals. … I think Jalen Brunson’s a hell of a player — a hell of a player. I’m speaking historically on the NBA with what I said.”

She added, “I said what I said. If he proves me wrong, he proves me wrong.”

Brunson has put himself in a position to do exactly that. The All-NBA guard averaged 25.5 points and 7.8 assists in the Eastern Conference finals as New York swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to reach its first NBA Finals in decades without a LeBron James-led core.

Brunson won the Larry Bird trophy as the unanimous choice for MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Resurfaced 2024 Comments Fuel NBA Debate on ‘Small Guards’ as No. 1 Options

Hammon’s original remarks came during a 2024 appearance on ESPN, when she said: “If your best player is small, you’re not winning.”

At the time, she questioned whether the 6-foot-2 Brunson could serve as a true “1A” option on a championship team, arguing that title contenders typically feature larger, physically dominant stars.

That perspective has long been supported by NBA history, where wings and bigs — from Michael Jordan to LeBron James — have traditionally led championship teams. Even elite guards like Allen Iverson and Steve Nash, both MVPs, fell short of winning titles as primary options.

Still, Brunson’s postseason run is challenging that conventional wisdom.

Jalen Brunson’s Rise With Knicks Challenges Longstanding Narrative

Since Hammon’s initial take, Brunson has elevated his game to another level, becoming the clear engine behind the Knicks’ offense.

The point guard has delivered clutch scoring, efficient playmaking and leadership throughout the playoffs, solidifying his role as New York’s unquestioned top star.

His emergence also accelerated the Knicks’ roster-building timeline. The front office traded for OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns and added veteran depth pieces like Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado this season to complement Brunson’s playmaking.

Hammon’s Perspective Rooted in Experience, Not Disrespect

Hammon emphasized that her comments were never meant to diminish Brunson’s talent.

“I love watching the smaller guys play because they defy the odds,” she said in 2024. “And Jalen is a perfect example… he’s amazing.”

Instead, her stance reflects a broader historical trend — one Brunson now has a chance to break on the league’s biggest stage.

NBA Finals Set Stage for Defining Moment

The Knicks will face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, with Brunson positioned to test Hammon’s long-held belief in real time.

For Hammon, the outcome remains simple.

“If he proves me wrong,” she said, “he proves me wrong.”

For Brunson — and the Knicks — that opportunity has arrived.