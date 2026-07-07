Knicks Stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart React to Lionel Messi’s Latest World Cup Miracle

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart know exactly what a miracle comeback feels like.

They lived through two of the greatest rallies in NBA playoff history while leading the New York Knicks to the 2026 NBA championship.

So when Lionel Messi inspired Argentina’s stunning late comeback against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, the Knicks stars were among the millions left in awe.

Brunson summed up the emotions of basketball and soccer fans everywhere with a brief but emphatic reaction on X.

“Wowwwwwww 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”

Hart followed the match from start to finish, posting multiple times as Argentina clawed its way back.

“Argentina is so cold 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷”

As the drama intensified, Hart declared it the “Match of the World Cup.”

Then, after Messi orchestrated another signature performance, Hart offered perhaps the biggest compliment possible.

“Messi has ended the GOAT conversation.”

Knicks Experienced Their Own Playoff Miracles

Argentina’s comeback undoubtedly struck a chord with Brunson and Hart after the Knicks authored two unforgettable rallies during their championship run.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, New York erased a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104 in overtime.

The Cavaliers led 93-71 with only 7:49 remaining, giving Cleveland a staggering 99.9% win probability according to ESPN Analytics.

The Knicks responded with an incredible 44-11 run to force overtime before completing one of the greatest postseason comebacks ever recorded.

Before that night, NBA teams trailing by at least 22 points in the fourth quarter or later of a playoff game were just 1-594 all-time.

If that comeback seemed impossible, New York somehow surpassed it weeks later.

Facing the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Knicks trailed by 29 points before storming back for a dramatic 107-106 victory at Madison Square Garden.

OG Anunoby completed the historic rally with a game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining, the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Lionel Messi Delivers Another World Cup Masterpiece

Argentina looked destined for elimination after Yasser Ibrahim gave Egypt an early lead and Mostafa Ziko doubled the advantage in the 67th minute. Earlier in the match, Messi had even seen a penalty saved by Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, making the task appear even steeper.

But just as the Knicks refused to surrender throughout their championship run, Argentina never stopped believing.

Messi ignited the comeback by setting up Cristian Romero’s header in the 79th minute before scoring the equalizer himself in the 83rd. With extra time looming, Enzo Fernández headed home Lautaro Martínez’s cross in stoppage time to complete one of the most dramatic turnarounds in World Cup history.

The victory kept alive Argentina’s quest to become the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to win consecutive World Cup titles.

For Brunson and Hart, who spent the NBA playoffs proving no deficit was insurmountable, Messi and Argentina’s latest masterpiece looked remarkably familiar.