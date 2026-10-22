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Knicks List 3 Players as Questionable Ahead of Mitchell Robinson Reunion vs. Celtics

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Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 20: Mitchell Robinson #4 of the Boston Celtics dunks next to Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on October 20, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks will have nearly their entire roster available when they visit the Boston Celtics on Friday, setting the stage for their first meeting with former center Mitchell Robinson since his departure following their championship run.

According to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, the Knicks listed three players as questionable for the nationally anticipated rivalry matchup at TD Garden.

Jaden Akins, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel received questionable designations because of their assignments as two-way players with the organization’s G League affiliate.

None of New York’s regular rotation players appeared on the report.

That means coach Mike Brown should have his full complement of established contributors available as the defending NBA champions attempt to bounce back from their opening-night disappointment.

The Celtics, meanwhile, ruled out guard Devin Carter because of an illness.

NYK’s Three Questionable Players Not Dealing With Injuries

Washington Wizards v New York Knicks
Getty Tyler Nickel of the New York Knicks in action against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on October 08, 2026 in New York City.

Although the Knicks have three players officially listed as questionable, none is sidelined by a reported injury.

Akins, McCullar and Nickel occupy New York’s three two-way roster spots, allowing them to split time between the Knicks and their G League affiliate in Westchester.

Their designations are related to G League assignments rather than physical ailments.

Akins joined the Knicks on a two-way contract in September, while McCullar returned under a similar arrangement. Nickel, the team’s 2026 second-round selection, also secured a two-way agreement.

Their potential absences are unlikely to affect Brown’s immediate rotation.

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart are all absent from the injury report, leaving New York with no reported health concerns among its primary contributors.

That is encouraging news following Tuesday’s frustrating 106-100 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, which spoiled the Knicks’ championship ring ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

Towns battled early foul trouble, playing just six minutes in the first half before finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Brunson scored 21 points but struggled with his shooting, going 6-for-19 from the field.

The Knicks now face another difficult test against a familiar rival.

Mitchell Robinson Faces Knicks for First Time Since Championship Run

Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons
Getty Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics hugs Mitchell Robinson while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on October 20, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Friday’s matchup carries additional significance because of Robinson’s presence in Boston.

The former Knicks center signed a three-year, $47.4 million contract with the Celtics in July, ending his eight-year tenure in New York shortly after helping the franchise capture its first NBA championship since 1973.

Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season, providing crucial rebounding and rim protection during the Knicks’ championship run.

His Celtics debut, however, was disappointing.

Robinson finished with four points and three rebounds in 18 minutes as Boston squandered a 22-point lead in a 121-113 opening-night loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The 28-year-old center briefly appeared to tweak his ankle during the game but isn’t listed on Thursday’s injury report.

Boston will also have Jayson Tatum and Paul George available, giving the Knicks another formidable challenge.

George erupted for 38 points against Detroit, while Tatum struggled through a 6-for-23 shooting performance.

Both teams enter Friday searching for their first victory of the season.

For New York, the challenge goes beyond correcting the mistakes that spoiled its championship celebration.

The Knicks will also have to contend with a former teammate who knows their tendencies better than most — and whose departure remains one of the more significant changes to their championship roster.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Knicks List 3 Players as Questionable Ahead of Mitchell Robinson Reunion vs. Celtics

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