Knicks Center Draws Interest From 3 Teams Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report

The New York Knicks could be facing a logjam at the center position once Mitchell Robinson returns from injury. Tom Thibodeau has Karl-Anthony Towns, Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims and Robinson to call on.

As such, Sims, 26, is expected to be available ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The former 58th overall pick will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. In a Feb. 4 report, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype noted that the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks all have an interest in the rim-runner.

“New York Knicks center Jericho Sims has drawn interest on the trade market from teams, including the Lakers, Clippers, and Bucks, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported. The 26-year-old center and former Slam Dunk Contest participant is on an expiring $2 million contract.”

Sims has played in 38 games this season, averaging 1.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game. He has been a valuable depth piece for the Knicks this season. Unfortunately for Sims, Robinson’s impending return will likely consign him to a deep bench role. Therefore, the Knicks would be wise to cut his salary.

Knicks Interested in Guerschon Yabusele

By removing Sims’ $2 million salary from their books, the Knicks could look to strengthen their forward rotation. In a Feb. 30 report from Scotto, he cited 2024 Olympic standout Guerschon Yabusele as a player who is drawing interest from the Knicks.

“Several teams have expressed interest in trading for Yabusele, including the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been disappointing this season, sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-29 record. As such, they could look to cash in on Yabusele before he hits unrestricted free agency this summer. Since joining Philadelphia from Real Madrid during the offseason, Yabusele has proven himself as a genuine NBA-level forward. He’s averaging 11 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the field and 40.2% from deep.

Knicks Could Trade Mitchell Robinson

One way Sims could remain in New York is if the front office decided to part ways with Robinson. The 7-foot rim-runner has been decimated by injuries over the past 12-18 months. As such, there may be concerns surrounding his ability to stay healthy throughout New York’s postseason run.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, Robinson’s trade value has likely hit an all-time low. NBA teams typically avoid trading for an injury-prone player, especially a big man. Therefore, Robinson will likely remain with the Knicks, at least until the end of the season.

Still, trade rumors have linked the big man to numerous deals over the past week. Reports have mentioned players such as Nikola Vucevic and Jonas Valanciunas as potential replacements.

In Dec. 2023, the Knicks acquired OG Anunoby via trade. This summer, they added Mikal Bridges and Towns. Therefore, the front office has shown a willingness to make deals that move the franchise closer to contention. Thus, while it seems unlikely, Robinson could still move before the trade deadline, especially if the return includes a player who can help improve the team between now and the summer.