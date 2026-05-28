Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Gets Major Free Agency Update

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson’s future with the team is increasingly coming into focus, and league expectations appear to be that he is staying put.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the Knicks are widely expected to bring back Robinson in free agency on a short-term deal that keeps one of the NBA’s elite rebounders and rim protectors in New York’s frontcourt rotation alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

“In Robinson’s case, that’s likely a two-year deal above the midlevel exception,” Bontemps wrote, “to keep him as part of the team’s center rotation alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.”

NBA Executive Expects Knicks to Re-Sign Mitchell Robinson

One Eastern Conference executive told Bontemps there is little expectation around the league that New York would allow Robinson to leave after its NBA Finals breakthrough.

“You have to bring him back,” the executive said. “If they win the Finals, they’re not losing anybody. And, even if they don’t, I don’t see how they let him walk.”

The belief reflects Robinson’s continued importance to a Knicks team that has reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

While Robinson’s offensive numbers remain modest, his impact on winning has continued to stand out throughout the postseason.

The 7-footer is averaging 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in just 14.2 minutes per game during New York’s playoff run while anchoring second-unit defensive lineups.

Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson’s Impact Goes Beyond Statistics

Robinson delivered one of his strongest performances of the postseason during New York’s Eastern Conference finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the Game 4 clincher, Robinson finished with eight points and 10 rebounds in only 18 minutes as the Knicks rolled to a 130-93 victory.

Coach Mike Brown has repeatedly praised Robinson’s willingness to sacrifice his starting role for the benefit of the team.

“Mitch can start for any team in the league — any team,” Brown said after the series-clinching win. “If he started, he might be first team all-defense.”

Brown added that Robinson’s acceptance of a bench role helped unlock the Knicks’ preferred lineup combinations.

“It starts and ends with him sacrificing himself for the team,” Brown said.

Robinson’s rebounding, rim protection and offensive glass work continue to provide New York with a physical identity off the bench, particularly against larger opponents.

Karl-Anthony Towns-Mitchell Robinson Frontcourt Could Remain Intact

Keeping Robinson would preserve one of the Knicks’ biggest advantages entering the NBA Finals.

New York’s combination of Towns and Robinson gives Mike Brown lineup flexibility against either Western Conference finalist — the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs.

The possibility of facing Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs especially underscores Robinson’s importance because of his size and defensive versatility around the rim.

Robinson also remains the longest-tenured player on the Knicks roster, surviving multiple rebuilding phases before emerging as a key contributor on a championship contender.

Knicks Face Salary Cap Questions With Robinson Free Agency Looming

The financial side of Robinson’s free agency remains complicated.

Earlier this postseason, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks projected Robinson’s market value around three years and $39 million — a figure that would keep him near his current salary range.

However, New York’s salary cap situation and second-apron concerns may ultimately make a shorter-term structure more realistic.

Bontemps’ projected two-year deal above the midlevel exception could allow the Knicks to retain Robinson while preserving future roster flexibility around stars Jalen Brunson and Towns.

For now, though, Robinson’s focus remains squarely on helping the Knicks chase their first NBA championship in more than five decades.

And increasingly, league insiders expect his future to remain in New York well beyond this playoff run.