Knicks Get Bad News After Championship Roster Takes Hit

The New York Knicks finally reached the top of the NBA. ESPN’s insiders aren’t expecting them to stay there.

In ESPN’s summer forecast, the panel favored a ninth consecutive different champion in 2026-27, awarding that outcome 19 points compared with five for the alternative.

For New York, the prediction is another reminder that winning a championship and keeping a championship team together are different assignments. The Knicks already experienced that distinction this summer when their determination to avoid the second apron contributed to Mitchell Robinson’s departure for Boston.

The title remains theirs. The conditions for defending it have changed.

ESPN Forecast Challenges Knicks’ Repeat Hopes

The survey requires an important distinction: ESPN did not ask simply whether the Knicks would repeat.

It asked whether the NBA would produce a ninth distinct champion in nine seasons. A championship by Boston or Oklahoma City also would end that streak, even though either outcome would mean New York failed to defend its title.

The 19-5 point total therefore is neither a direct vote against the Knicks alone nor a statistical probability of their chances.

“Some of the best teams in the NBA have an opportunity to snap the record streak of eight different champions in as many seasons,” ESPN’s Zach Kram wrote, identifying New York, Oklahoma City and Boston as the three most recent winners.

Nevertheless, the panel leaned toward another team breaking through.

The Golden State Warriors were the last team to repeat, winning championships in 2017 and 2018. No team has successfully defended its title since.

That drought reflects a league in which championship contention has become difficult to sustain. Injuries, player movement and improving challengers can quickly change the balance.

The newer apron restrictions add another obstacle, limiting roster-building flexibility for expensive teams. They did not create the entire parity streak, which began before the 2023 collective bargaining agreement, but they make preserving a contender more complicated.

Mitchell Robinson’s Exit Shows New York’s Apron Challenge

For the Knicks, those pressures are no longer confined to theory.

Robinson left for Boston in free agency as New York operated under ownership’s directive to remain below the second apron. Owner James Dolan made it clear after they won the championship. The spending mandate constrained the team’s options for replacing its departing centers.

The Knicks replaced Robinson with Andre Drummond, a four-time NBA rebounding champion who signed a one-year veteran minimum deal worth approximately $3.9 million.

Drummond offers an affordable answer on the glass, but not a like-for-like defensive replacement. He lacks Robinson’s mobility and ability to switch onto perimeter players, leaving New York with fewer options for defending smaller, quicker lineups.

That is the trade-off behind the savings: The Knicks preserved financial flexibility but surrendered defensive versatility — while helping a conference rival strengthen its frontcourt.

Meanwhile, the potential challengers extend well beyond Boston.

Kram identified San Antonio, the 2026 Finals runner-up, and Philadelphia, which added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, among the leading candidates to become the next distinct champion. Minnesota, Indiana and Cleveland also featured prominently, with Detroit, Houston, Miami and Atlanta among the other possibilities.

Those teams present different problems, but the Knicks face one common requirement: remaining adaptable without sacrificing the strengths that delivered their championship.

ESPN’s forecast does not erase that achievement or establish that New York has fallen behind.

It does frame the challenge. The Knicks must accomplish what nobody has managed since Golden State — now with less room for expensive roster corrections.