Knicks’ Championship Dream Faces Huge Threat After Latest Spurs News

According to recent reports, the New York Knicks‘ long-awaited championship run may have encountered a significant obstacle just days before the NBA Finals.

Besides, with the excitement for Game 1 increasing, the Knicks are as a matter of fact in front of a test that may challenge their entire hope for a title.

After all, winning a title hasn’t been considered an easy task, and the latest reports have just proved it once again. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Why The Latest Odds Are A Problem For New York

The Spurs enter the Finals as the betting favorites at DraftKings, listed at -220 compared with the Knicks at +180.

San Antonio also owns home-court advantage, which matters even more in a series that could go deep.

Spurs won 62 games, earned the No. 2 seed in the West, and knocked off Portland, Minnesota and Oklahoma City to get here. New York, meanwhile, won 53 games, took the No. 3 seed in the East, and powered past Atlanta, Philadelphia and Cleveland.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ main reason why this situation becomes really risky for New York is due to the difference in confidence. The Spurs have been through a tough seven-game series with the Thunder, and besides, they are coming into the playoffs with a lot of confidence they got from the Game 7 win on the road.

There has been quite a bit of Wembanyama involvement in the Spurs’ success, including a 28-point, 10-rebound, 3-block performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals and a 41-point, 24-rebound display earlier in the series.

It is a type of weapon on the front line that the Knicks simply cannot allow to dominate the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌paint.

How The New York Knicks Can Fight Back Against Victor Wembanyama

For​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York, the solution is pretty straightforward – make every trip with Wembanyama a success. The Knicks, on the other hand, need to figure out ways to get to his inconsistencies.

They can attempt to crowd his catch, force him away from the rim, and ultimately secure the rebounding superiority so that San Antonio can’t just be a living-off-their-second-chances type of team.

This is very challenging, but on the other hand if the Knicks manage to slow down the pace and resort to the half-court game, they could at least make the Spurs a bit uncomfortable.

However, the real issue here is Mitchell Robinson.Robinson has a broken pinkie on the right hand, has undergone an operation, and he is still very much intending to play Game 1 of the Finals.

That said, this injury is indeed a very important aspect for New York, as any diminishment of Robinson’s defensive and rim protection capabilities would actually favor the team from San Antonio.

That is the somewhat subtle danger of this series: the Knicks might be having the spirit, but the Spurs could be the ones with the better health and the clean matchup advantage.