The San Antonio Spurs are the betting favorites over the New York Knicks to win the 2025-26 NBA Championship at the sportsbooks.

The Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 on the road on Saturday night to advance to the NBA Finals against the Knicks. Game 1 of the NBA Finals takes place at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs Favored to Win NBA Championship

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, here are the betting odds for this year’s NBA Finals.

San Antonio Spurs -220

New York Knicks +180

The Spurs are looking for their sixth championship in franchise history, and their first since 2014, while the Knicks are looking to win their first NBA title since 1973 and their third NBA championship overall.

The Spurs and Knicks played three times this season. They split a pair of regular-season games, but the Knicks defeated the Spurs in the NBA Cup Finals, so this will be a rematch for the NBA Championship, which is fascinating in its own right.

It is worth noting that Spurs MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama had a minutes restriction in the NBA Cup Finals, and he won’t have that minutes restriction in this upcoming series.

San Antonio Spurs Favored, But You Can’t Count Out New York

The Western Conference is the stronger conference in the NBA, so it’s not a surprise to see the Spurs favored to beat New York, even if the Knicks beat them in the NBA Cup Finals.

The Spurs will have home-court advantage in this series, too, so if it goes the full seven games, then they will have the edge on their home court with their fans cheering them on.

San Antonio had a fantastic regular season, winning 62 games and earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They then beat the Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and finally, the defending NBA Champions, the Thunder, to advance to this year’s NBA Finals against the Knicks.

But while the Spurs are favored to win at the sportsbooks, you cannot count out the Knicks from pulling off the upset.

The Knicks had a solid regular season, winning 53 games and earning the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They then beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first round before sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to this year’s NBA Finals.

Because the Knicks beat the Cavaliers in just four games, they have had extra rest, which may also give them an advantage in this year’s NBA Finals compared to the Spurs, who just played a hard seven-game series against the Thunder that came down to the last few minutes before winning.

Both of these teams are excellent. They both have fantastic head coaches, their rosters are deep, and they both have a ton of momentum right now.

But with the Spurs playing at home and having the best player in the series with NBA Defensive Player of the Year Wembanyama anchoring their defense, they deserve to be the favorites to win it all.