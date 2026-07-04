Knicks Still Chasing 3-Time NBA Champion After Drummond Deal

The New York Knicks addressed one of their biggest offseason needs on Friday.

That doesn’t mean they’re finished adding size.

Only hours after agreeing to sign veteran center Andre Drummond, the defending NBA champions remain active in the veteran center market, with Kevon Looney joining Jonas Valančiūnas as another frontcourt option under consideration.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Knicks have not ruled out signing Looney to a veteran minimum contract despite landing Drummond. Siegel added that the Los Angeles Lakers have also contacted Looney, creating another potential free-agency battle between the two contenders.

The latest report suggests New York’s front office remains intent on further strengthening its frontcourt as it prepares to defend the NBA title.

Drummond Doesn’t End Knicks’ Center Search

The Knicks filled their most pressing vacancy Friday when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Drummond agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract.

The former two-time NBA All-Star and four-time rebounding champion fills what Charania called a “vital center need” following Mitchell Robinson’s departure to the Boston Celtics.

Drummond is expected to serve as Karl-Anthony Towns‘ primary backup, giving head coach Mike Brown another experienced rebounder and interior defender.

The signing, however, appears to be only one part of New York’s frontcourt overhaul.

Looney Joins Valančiūnas on Knicks’ Radar

Before Drummond signed, The Athletic’s James Edwards III reported the Knicks were among the teams to watch if Jonas Valančiūnas became available following the Denver Nuggets‘ addition of Marvin Bagley III.

After Drummond agreed to terms, SNY’s Ian Begley reported Valančiūnas remains on New York’s radar as a potential third center if he reaches free agency.

Now, Looney has emerged as another possibility.

Earlier this week, NBA insider Jake Fischer said he expected Looney to eventually reach an agreement with New York because of his longstanding relationship with Brown from their championship years together with the Golden State Warriors.

While the Knicks ultimately addressed their backup center vacancy by signing Drummond instead, Siegel’s latest report indicates Looney remains firmly in the mix as New York continues evaluating additional frontcourt depth.

Lakers Lurking for Both Veterans

The Knicks may not have a clear path to either veteran.

According to Siegel, the Lakers have also contacted Looney after missing out on Drummond in free agency.

Los Angeles has likewise been linked to Valančiūnas after Charania identified him as one of the Lakers’ leading backup-center options following the Deandre Ayton trade.

That means the Knicks and Lakers could find themselves competing for both of the top remaining veteran centers on the market.

The Lakers can offer either player a clearer path to regular rotation minutes behind newly acquired starter Walker Kessler.

The Knicks, meanwhile, would likely view Looney or Valančiūnas as additional insurance behind Towns and Drummond, prioritizing depth over playing time as they chase another championship.

Championship Experience Remains a Priority

Whether the Knicks ultimately add another center remains to be seen.

Looney would bring three NBA championships and a reputation as one of the league’s premier screen setters and rebounders after spending the first decade of his career with the Warriors.

Valančiūnas, meanwhile, offers a more polished interior scoring, rebounding and physicality off the bench.

After securing Drummond, New York has already stabilized its center rotation.

The latest reporting suggests the defending champions aren’t satisfied with stopping there, as the front office continues exploring ways to make one of the league’s deepest rosters even stronger before the 2026-27 season begins.