Knicks Have ‘Checked in On’ Trade for $22 Million Center: Insider

After losing Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency, the New York Knicks are scouring the trade market for a replacement. Clint Capela is a name they’re monitoring.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported as much on July 18, saying New York had “checked in on” the 10th-year center.

“Clint Capela, Atlanta was one big that the Knicks checked in on,” Begley said. “I don’t know how far talks went. I don’t know if they’re active at this very moment. But they did check in on Capela.”

Hartenstein’s absence has left a hole in the Knicks’ center rotation. Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are the only big men under contract for next season. They’re actively searching for new additions.

Capela has served as the Atlanta Hawks starting center for four consecutive seasons. He appeared in 73 games last season, averaging 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.2 assists per game.

Capela Trade Is Hard To Swing For New York

Fit aside, Capela’s contract makes a deal to the Knicks unlikely. The 30-year-old center is under contract through next season for $22.2 million.

New York, hard capped as it is, can’t take back more salary than they send out in any trade.

The only two players that are trade eligible and even somewhat close to Capela’s salary range are Josh Hart ($18.1 million) and Julius Randle ($30.3 million), with Jalen Brunson ($24.9 million) recently extended and Mikal Bridges ($23 million) recently acquired.

Hart isn’t going anywhere, firmly rooted as a member of the team’s Villanova core. Randle being traded is more likely, but still unlikely on the whole. And a swap for Capela wouldn’t be an even deal.

It’s more likely that the Knicks checked in on Capela, prior to the Bridges trade, exploring all their options.

Hartenstein Opens Up On Knicks Exit

New York’s shorthanded center rotation is exclusively a byproduct of Hartenstein’s free agency exit. He opted to join the Oklahoma City Thunder on a three-year, $87-million deal.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with reports of the deal.

In an exclusive interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Hartenstein revealed why he made the “hard” decision to leave.

“It was hard. For me, if it wasn’t a situation like Oklahoma City with a chance to win, I don’t think I would’ve left…I love New York. I love the front office, I loved my team. So it was definitely hard,” Hartenstein said on July 16. “If it wasn’t a situation where I felt like I really had a chance to win, I probably wouldn’t have left.”

New York could only offer Hartenstein a four-year deal worth up to $72.5 million due to CBA restrictions. Hartenstein confirmed with Bondy that they were prepared to offer that.

“They said whatever we can give you, we’re going to give you,” Hartenstein said. “I talked to Jalen a couple times, Jalen and the guys. They really wanted me back and I really appreciate that. But it was definitely a hard decision. I couldn’t say no to an opportunity like this.”

So he leaves the Knicks for a $15 million raise on a shorter contract. Hartenstein finished the regular season averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals in 75 appearances.

New York is still trying to replace him, and they’re options are slim. Capela should be considered an unlikely one all the same.