Knicks’ Historic Comeback Aided by Key Non-Call, Last 2 Minute Report Shows

The New York Knicks’ stunning Game 1 comeback in the Eastern Conference finals may have been aided by a crucial missed call, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, adding a layer of controversy to one of the most dramatic postseason rallies in recent memory.

Knicks’ Historic Comeback Overshadowed by Last Two Minute Report

The Knicks erased a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104 in overtime Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. But the NBA’s official review of the final two minutes of regulation identified three key non-calls — including one that directly impacted a game-tying shot.

With 52.8 seconds remaining and the Cavaliers leading, the report noted that New York forward OG Anunoby set a screen on Cleveland guard Sam Merrill that resulted in illegal contact.

“Anunoby establishes a wide screening position in Sam Merrill’s path and the contact occurs to his leg,” the report stated. No foul was called on the play.

The possession continued, and Knicks guard Landry Shamet knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer — a pivotal moment in New York’s comeback.

Missed Offensive Foul by Evan Mobley Offsets Earlier Possession Error

Earlier in the final minute, the Last Two Minute Report identified a missed offensive foul on Cleveland big man Evan Mobley.

With 1:08 remaining and the Cavaliers holding a 99-96 lead, Mobley was assessed to have extended his elbow and made contact with Shamet’s head while setting a screen, according to the report.

An offensive foul should have been called on Mobley.

That play resulted in a missed shot by Donovan Mitchell, followed by an out-of-bounds sequence where the report also indicated possession should have gone to Cleveland, not New York.

Those two errors effectively offset each other. But the missed illegal screen involving Anunoby stood out as the most consequential, as it directly preceded the tying basket.

Jalen Brunson Fuels Knicks’ Late Rally in Game 1

Regardless of officiating, the Knicks executed a remarkable late-game surge behind All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, who finished with 38 points.

New York trailed 93-71 with under eight minutes remaining before launching an 18-1 run that shifted momentum entirely. Brunson tied the game at 101 with 19 seconds left in regulation, setting the stage for overtime.

“Just keep fighting,” Brunson said. “Keep chipping away. We’re not going to get it back in one possession.”

In overtime, the Knicks opened with a 9-0 run, overwhelming a Cavaliers team that appeared fatigued after consecutive seven-game series in earlier rounds.

Cavaliers Collapse Raises Questions After Controversial Finish

The Cavaliers, led by Mitchell’s 29 points, were in control for most of the night before unraveling late.

“We played great basketball tonight for three quarters,” Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Unfortunately, the fourth quarter — they dominated us.”

Cleveland was outscored 44-11 from the 7:52 mark of the fourth quarter through overtime, one of the most lopsided finishing stretches in playoff history.

Mitchell acknowledged the disappointment but emphasized the need to move forward.

“That can’t happen. But it did,” he said. “We play in two days. We can’t sit here and let it kill our momentum.”

Knicks Take Momentum — And Controversy — Into Game 2

The victory extended New York’s winning streak to eight games and moved the franchise within three wins of its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Still, the Last Two Minute Report adds a controversial footnote to Game 1, particularly regarding the non-call that led directly to Shamet’s tying 3-pointer.

While officiating decisions are part of every postseason game, the timing and impact of this missed call could linger as the series continues.

Game 2 is set for Thursday night in New York, where both teams will look to respond — the Knicks aiming to build on momentum, and the Cavaliers seeking to rebound from both a collapse and a controversial finish.