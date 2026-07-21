Knicks Could Target 12-Year Veteran As Ariel Hukporti Replacement

With each passing day, new names are being floated as potential targets in the New York Knicks‘ search for a third-string big man.

On Monday, July 20, Steven Simineri of Knicks on SI added Alex Len to the list of potential bigs New York could convert as we move deeper into the offseason. Len, 33, previously spent multiple seasons playing for Mike Brown on the Sacramento Kings.

“Alex Len, who was with the Knicks in training camp last year and saw action in two preseason games while on an Exhibit 9 contract, recently parted ways with EuroLeague powerhouse Real Madrid after one season overseas,” Simineri wrote.

Simineri continued.

“Len, the fifth pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, has suited up in 690 career regular-season games, averaging 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during his 12-year career with the Suns, Hawks, Kings, Raptors, Wizards, and Lakers. He’s also plenty familiar with Knicks lead man Mike Brown, who coached the 7-footer for three seasons in Sacramento.”

Len would bring a wealth of experience to the Knicks bench unit. However, in recent years, it’s become clear that Len is nearing the end of his career. His mobility has slowly declined, making him a net negative on the defensive side of the floor.

Nick Richards Remains The Smart Choice For Knicks

Assuming that Nick Richards would be open to a depth role on Mike Brown’s roster, he would be the perfect option to replace Hukporti. Richards is 28 years old, highly athletic and experienced in multiple NBA systems.

In a recent article for Knicks on SI, Jovan Alford shared his thoughts on why New York should target the rim-running big man.

“Richards has some limitations on the defense and doesn’t offer much physicality, but he has a solid offensive game, which is all you can ask for,” Alford wrote. “In 48 games this past season with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, the 6-foot-11 big man averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 boards in 14.6 minutes per game.”

Alford continued.

“Despite playing in fewer games last season, Richards’ numbers are in the same tier as Mitchell Robinson, who averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game (60 games, 16 starts). Robinson is better on the glass than Richards, but the free-agent center is the much better free-throw shooter at 64.4%, compared to Robinson’s 40.8%. Since we’re in the latter stages of free agency, the Knicks should be able to get Richards on a minimum deal.”

Knicks Have Plenty Of Options

If one thing has become clear in recent days, it’s that New York has plenty of options for its final big man spot on the roster. New names are being floated as potential candidates every day, proving just how many solid choices are out there.

In truth, a lot will depend on what the Knicks are looking for. Finding a floor-spacing big at this point in the summer will be nearly impossible. However, there’s a multitude of rim-runners and throwback bigs still on the market. Furthermore, whoever New York chooses to sign will spend most of the season on the bench. Still, ensuring the Knicks get the right guy through the door is important.

After all, you add depth as insurance. Therefore, you want to make sure the insurance you buy covers you for exactly what you might need, should you need to call on it.