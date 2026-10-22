Knicks Could Waive Young Player to Land Former Lakers First-Round Pick

The New York Knicks have joined the growing pursuit of Dalton Knecht, the former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick who suddenly finds himself with several potential destinations after being waived earlier this week.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the defending NBA champions are among the teams interested in Knecht, citing league sources familiar with the 25-year-old wing’s market.

The interest comes just days after Los Angeles parted ways with Knecht, ending a disappointing two-year stint that began with considerable promise.

But bringing him to New York wouldn’t be straightforward.

The Knicks have already filled their three two-way roster spots, meaning they would need to release an existing player to accommodate Knecht on such a deal.

And they aren’t alone in pursuing him.

Knicks Face Competition From Three NBA Teams for Dalton Knecht

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors have also emerged as potential destinations for Knecht.

NBA insider Marc Stein previously identified Minnesota as an interested team, according to Begley. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Sacramento’s interest during Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook.

Fischer subsequently linked Toronto to Knecht’s market.

Unlike New York, those three teams reportedly have available two-way spots, giving them greater flexibility to make an offer without additional roster moves.

For the Knicks, Knecht represents an intriguing reclamation project.

Selected 17th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, he averaged 9.1 points while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range as a rookie.

He also delivered a memorable 37-point performance against Utah, making nine 3-pointers.

But his development stalled after the Lakers’ rescinded trade with Charlotte involving Mark Williams in February 2025.

Knecht averaged just 4.2 points across 54 appearances last season before Los Angeles waived him ahead of the regular-season deadline.

Which Knicks Player Could Lose His Two-Way Spot?

The Knicks currently have Jaden Akins, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel on two-way contracts.

Nickel, selected 47th overall in June’s draft, signed a two-year deal and appears to have the strongest foothold among the three.

That could leave Akins and McCullar as more realistic candidates to be waived if New York successfully recruits Knecht.

Akins signed his two-way contract Sept. 30 after spending time with the Knicks’ summer league team. His agreement provides roster flexibility, although New York has only recently committed to developing him.

McCullar, meanwhile, returned on another two-way deal after struggling to establish a consistent NBA role during his previous stint.

Both players could theoretically be replaced without affecting the Knicks’ salary-cap calculations.

Still, no report has identified either as a potential roster casualty.

The Knicks must also weigh Knecht’s offensive upside against their need for defensive versatility, particularly on a roster built around Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.

His shooting could provide another weapon for coach Mike Brown, but earning meaningful minutes on a championship contender would be considerably more difficult than finding an opportunity with a rebuilding team.

For now, New York’s interest remains just that.

Whether the Knicks are willing to sacrifice an existing developmental player for a former lottery hopeful’s second chance will determine how serious their pursuit becomes.