Knicks Get Discouraging DeMar DeRozan Update From NBA Insider

DeMar DeRozan‘s unexpected entry into free agency briefly appeared to give the New York Knicks another intriguing veteran option.

NBA insider Jake Fischer doesn’t expect it to happen.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream Monday, the NBA insider said he would be “very surprised” if the defending champions pursued the six-time All-Star despite having a veteran minimum roster spot available.

“Honestly, that would be very surprising to me,” Fischer said. “New York’s got that minimum stuff available, but they definitely want one more big man.”

Fischer’s comments arrive one day after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Sacramento Kings waived DeRozan following unsuccessful trade discussions, making one of the league’s most accomplished scorers an unrestricted free agent.

DeRozan-Brunson Fit Raises Questions

According to Fischer, roster construction—not talent—is the biggest obstacle.

“The question with DeMar that a lot of teams are going to end up asking is … he operates a lot in the mid-range area that Jalen Brunson operates in,” Fischer said.

Brunson remains the engine of New York’s offense after leading the franchise to its first NBA championship since 1973.

Adding another ball-dominant scorer who thrives in similar areas of the floor could create offensive overlap rather than complement the Knicks’ existing identity.

That is where Clarkson provides a useful contrast. The Knicks have already been linked to bringing him back after he embraced a lower-usage reserve role during their championship season. DeRozan, by comparison, has built most of his career as a ball-dominant scorer and primary shot creator—raising legitimate questions about his fit alongside Jalen Brunson.

Fischer believes that distinction matters.

DeRozan Needs the Ball

Fischer suggested DeRozan’s best fit is with a team willing to make him the focal point of its second unit.

“He’s going to need a situation where he’s going to be fully embraced as a lead creator off the bench,” Fischer said.

That may prove difficult in New York.

The Knicks already stagger Brunson’s minutes to keep their All-NBA guard in control of the offense, while Clarkson has demonstrated a willingness to adapt to whatever role coach Mike Brown asks of him.

Only days ago, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley reported the Knicks have “consistently signaled” they want Clarkson back.

Fischer’s latest reporting only reinforces that expectation.

Knicks’ Priorities Remain Unchanged

The Knicks also have another roster need that appears more pressing.

Fischer noted New York still wants to add another big man before turning its attention elsewhere.

That aligns with leaguewide expectations that one of the Knicks’ remaining veteran minimum roster spots will be used on a third center after the offseason departures of Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti.

With Andre Drummond already backing up Karl-Anthony Towns, New York has continued evaluating additional size for insurance over another long championship run.

Clarkson Still Appears More Likely to Rejoin Knicks

DeRozan’s résumé remains difficult to ignore.

The 36-year-old averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 77 games last season before being waived by Sacramento.

But fit has become just as important as production for a Knicks team attempting to defend its title.

Clarkson already understands Mike Brown’s system, has chemistry with Brunson and accepted a reduced role throughout New York’s championship campaign.

DeRozan may still attract significant interest around the league.

Based on Fischer’s latest reporting, however, the Knicks don’t appear likely to be among the teams leading that pursuit.