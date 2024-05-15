Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo Calls Out Myles Turner After Game 5 Altercation

The NBA playoffs are when competition peaks and tempers flare. Donte DiVincenzo and Myles Turner provided the fireworks in the New York Knicks‘ Game 5 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The two players collided in a third-quarter play and exchanged words after. Turner had to be restrained by multiple teammates.

After the game, DiVincenzo had a message for the Pacers’ center, which he shared with reporters in the Knicks’ locker room.

“They were trying to be tough guys,” DiVincenzo told SNY on May 14. “That’s not their identity…I don’t agree with trying to walk up on somebody, nobody’s going to fight in the NBA. Take the foul, keep it moving. You’re not a tough guy, just keep it moving. You’re not a tough guy.”

In a rare off shooting night for New York’s sharpshooter, DiVincenzo finished with just 8 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

But he stuffed the stat sheet elsewhere, tallying 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and a block in his 30 minutes on the floor.

It resulted in a wire-to-wire victory for the Knicks, who take a 3-2 series lead.

Game 6 is a home game for the Pacers, who won both Game 3 and Game 4 in Indiana.

New York will look to ride their momentum into a Game 6 win, and earn their first Conference Finals appearance since 1999-2000.

This story will be updated.