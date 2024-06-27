Knicks Strike Draft Day Trade to Land Marquette ‘Bucket Getter’

Arguably no team has been more active in the 2024 NBA Draft than the New York Knicks. Amongst their many moves, they traded up in the second round to draft Marquette guard Tyler Kolek.

Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports of the draft night deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kolek is a 23-year-old guard coming off of three seasons with the Marquette Golden Eagles. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 31 games last season.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports later followed up with clarity on the specific picks involved in the deal.

Details on these seconds New York sent Portland, per sources: 2027 Minnesota, 2029 least favorable of Indiana/Washington, and New York's own 2030 second-round pick. https://t.co/S30vKsC8RS — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 27, 2024

Leon Rose and the Knicks’ front office have stayed busy throughout the draft, making a number of deals. But this is the only trade they made to move up in the draft order.

O’Connor: Knicks ‘Love’ Tyler Kolek

Following the Kolek selection at 34th overall, Kevin O’Connor praised New York for the pick. He also made sure to mention that the Knicks “love” the Marquette guard, and they were linked to him in the first round.

“The Knicks love Tyler Kolek,”O’Connor tweeted on June 27. “There was a ton of noise they’d take him first round, and he’s a steal at this point. Bucket-getter who can reliably run the show too. Great depth behind Brunson and with so many wings they can maybe play both at once.”

John Fanta, college basketball reporter for FOX, shared the same in a tweet of his own.

The Knicks have been enamored by Tyler Kolek for weeks and did the most due diligence talking with him, sources told me. For New York to get him at 34 on the board is a slam dunk. Kolek goes from 2023 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player at MSG to calling it his home. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) June 27, 2024

That backs up the end result, which is New York offering assets for the 34th pick, and ultimately, the right to draft him.

Kolek is a household name, after leading Marquette to the Sweet 16. Which is a change of pace for fans, after the first-round selection surprised most.

New York Drafts Pacôme Dadiet 25th Overall

After a flurry of trades, the Knicks walked out of the first-round of the draft with one rookie, 18-year old guard Pacôme Dadiet out of France.

They selected him with the 25th overall pick. The immediate reaction of fans was that he would be stashed overseas while he develops, but Dadiet has other plans.

“I’m planning on playing here,” Dadiet told reporters after being drafted by the Knicks.

Dadiet is the 28th ranked prospect on Kevin O’Connor’s Big Board for The Ringer. Now he’ll look to compete, and be at least the 15th ranked talent at training camp, earning a roster spot on in New York.

Asked about his game and what he brings to the Knicks, Dadiet offered up versatility.

“I think I’m really versatile, but I can also bring what a rookie needs to bring in a team,” Dadiet said on June 26. “Bring some energy, being able to grab a rebound and push the ball, but also knock down shots.”

He enters a guard rotation featuring Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, and Miles McBride. And now Kolek too.