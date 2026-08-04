Knicks Key Front Office Member Departs Following NBA Title Victory

The New York Knicks brought glory to a loyal fanbase this season. The Knicks won the 2025-26 NBA championship, the franchise’s first in 53 years. This accomplishment was enjoyed by millions, but the hard work came from within the organization.

While the basketball world sees Jalen Brunson’s face everywhere, rightfully so, the NBA Finals MVP is the public face of the franchise. However, the Knicks front office has been doing an exceptional job behind the scenes for years.

One of those names most fans have likely never heard of before is Gersson Rosas. Rosas has been the senior vice president of basketball operations for the past four years. Alongside team president, Leon Rose and executive vice president, senior basketball advisor, William Wesley, Rosas is one of 17 front office members who played a vital role in the Knicks recent success.

Gersson Rosas Suddenly Leaves Knicks Front Office

As per Michael Scotto, senior NBA insider for HoopsHype, Rosas will depart the team after four seasons.

“After four seasons and winning one NBA championship, New York Knicks Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas has departed from the organization, league sources confirm to @hoopshype. Rosas hinted at his departure in an Instagram post,” Scotto’s post on his official X account (@MikeAScotto) reads.

Earlier on Monday, Rosas posted what felt like a farewell message to his Knicks family on his Instagram account (gerssonrosas).

“Celebrating an NBA Championship and the successful completion of our New York chapter with FAMILIA.

Fulfilling the vision of bringing a championship back to New York after 53 years is a legacy I’ll always be proud to have helped build . Being part of assembling a team that represented the city, connected with its fans, and brought people together was one of the most meaningful and cherished parts of this journey.

All love to my Knicks family. The peaks and valleys, the sacrifices, and our relentless commitment to making this plan a reality made the achievement even sweeter. Grateful for every moment of this legendary milestone.

Mission accomplished. On to the next chapter.

Knicks in 5. Kings of New York. It Is Written,” the post reads.

Rosas’ Career Path Brought Him to Forefront of Knicks Glory

While there is no immediate report of Rosas moving onto another job, he’s been an integral part of the Knicks front office since joining the organization in 2022.

Rosas was hired by the Knicks as a senior basketball consultant in February of 2022. He was promoted to his current role in September of 2023, prior to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

A native of Colombia who grew up in Houston, Rosas spent 10 years as an executive with the Houston Rockets. He made a quick jump to the Dallas Mavericks, spending three months as their general manager in 2013. He returned to his previous role with the Rockets, spending another six years as their executive VP of basketball operations, before he was hired to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ front office in 2019. The Timberwolves unexpectedly fired Rosas just before the start of the 2021 preseason.