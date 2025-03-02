Knicks Eyeing 7-Foot-2 Rim-Runner as Final Roster Addition

The New York Knicks are reportedly exploring their options as they look to fill their 15th and final roster spot. Finding a back-up center to provide cover for Mitchell Robinson and the recently injured Ariel Hukporti, is likely to be a high priority.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are keeping tabs on 7-foot-2 rim-runner Moses Brown. The 25-year-old is currently on a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately for Jason Kidd’s team, their first apron restrictions mean they’re unable to sign him to a second 10-day deal.

“Something worth noting: due to financial restrictions, Dallas can’t sign Moses Brown to a second 10 day deal,” Begley reported via X. “The center is among players on the Knicks’ radar for 15th roster spot, per people familiar with the matter. Brown, who played high school basketball at Archbishop Molloy, spent time with the Westchester Knicks earlier this season.”

Begley continued.

“He is currently on a 10 day deal with Dallas. Brown, 25, put up 21 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 31 minutes against Charlotte. Dallas can’t immediately sign Brown to another 10-day deal because it is hard-capped at the first apron. Westchester players TJ Warren and Chuma Okeke are also on New York’s radar.”

Brown has played a total of 162 regular-season NBA games during his career. He’s averaging 5.2 points and 4.9 rebounds. His size, motor and athleticism would provide considerable depth for Tom Thibodeau’s team, especially if they still have concerns regarding Robinson’s longevity.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Made His Season Debut

Robinson finally made his season debut for the Knicks during their Feb. 28 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The 7-foot rim-runner had been recovering from surgery, with both the player and the franchise taking a cautious approach to his rehab.

Against Memphis, Robinson saw the court for 12 minutes of playing time, he scored six points, grabbed five rebounds, and pulled down an assist. Knicks fans will undoubtedly be hoping that once he’s back to game speed, he can have a significant impact of the rosters ailing defense.

The Knicks are currently ranked 19th in the NBA for defensive rating. If Thibodeau’s team is going to contend for a championship this season, they must figure out how to shore up their rim-protection and get back to the identity that made them peripheral contenders heading into the season.

Knicks’ Could Use a Double-Big Lineup

During a Feb. 7 news conference, All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed that he expects to share the court with Robinson once he’s fully healthy. Towns thrived in a similar style of rotation during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, partnering Rudy Gobert.

“Tall lineup,” Towns said during a Feb. 7 news conference. “It’s gonna be exciting to explore that lineup. I will probably have some familiarity from when I was with Rudy (Gobert), so it will probably be something that I tap into.”

If Robinson can stay healthy, his rim protection and vertical spacing will give the Knicks a new dimension. While Robinson is unlikely to have a dramatic individual effect on New York’s chances of a championship, his role within the greater rotation could be a legitimate ceiling raiser.

The Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference and will be a serious threat to whoever they face in the playoffs.