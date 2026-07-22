Knicks Facing ‘Uncertain’ $272 Million Karl-Anthony Towns Decision

The New York Knicks are NBA champions, of course, but we’ve already seen that holding the Larry O’Brien trophy does not make a franchise immune from the tough new financial rules of the league. We’ve already seen the Celtics break up their roster in a major way since they won a title in 2024, and to a lesser extent, the 2025 champion Thunder have done the same this summer. The Knicks have already been touched by the issue, letting key big man Mitchell Robinson walk this summer in an effort to avoid the league’s second apron penalties.

The Knicks will get another financial test in the coming weeks as star center Karl-Anthony Towns is eligible for an extension. Towns has a player option for the 2027-28 season, at $61 million, meaning he can become a free agent in 2027. After a postseason in which Towns’ offensive role was a key toward pushing the Knicks to dominance on the way to the championship, Towns is certainly in a position to ask for a full max extension, which would be worth $272 million over four years.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Knicks Decision Is ‘Fascinating’

But, if the Knicks are to keep their current group together, and stay under the dreaded second apron, Towns would almost have to take something less than a max deal. Beyond Towns, the Knicks have extensions looming for Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.

Speaking on “The Hoops Collective” podcast on ESPN, cap guru Bobby Marks said, “Towns for me is fascinating because of what it could set up for what happens with that roster there. Next year is Jaylen Brunson and OG, and al these numbers start to add up. What is—will the Towns number be lower? Give them the flexibility, we’re in a day and age where players are negotiating, and teams are, negotiating also. So those are the two big ones.”

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Knicks Could Make Other Moves

The Knicks would have some options to avoid the second apron in the coming years, but neither would be especially popular. They could deal away guard Mikal Bridges, whose defense and shooting are valuable but who is still the most expendable piece in starting lineup.

The other possibility is to not pick up the team option on Josh Hart, who could also be viewed as relatively expendable, though he is certainly a key cog and one of the most important locker-room presences.

Karl-Anthony Towns Wants a Max Deal

They will be tough decisions. But for the Knicks, it starts with Towns, who has been eligible for an extension since the end of the NBA Finals. If Towns wants the full max that he has probably earned, then it could set into motion a gradual erosion of the roster.

“Jim Dolan is on the record saying, we’re not going into the second apron. And they operated their offseason not going into the second apron. …” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said of the Towns situation. “They have set the standard that they’re not doing it. Karl has show he is a 20 and 10 guy who has proven to be a champion and was great in the playoffs.

“He wants that max extension, it is completely reasonable. But if his standard is max or bust, it becomes uncertain. It doesn’t affect the 2026-27 season, the starters will all be back whether he signs it or not. But the Knicks do not want him to be a free agent, which is where he could be.”