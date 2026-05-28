Knicks Fan Favorite Reveals Wild 8-Day Plan if New York Wins Title

Jose Alvarado already has his championship celebration mapped out.

And according to the New York Knicks‘ fan favorite, it may involve every state in America.

Speaking on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast during the Knicks’ break before the NBA Finals, Alvarado delivered a hilarious and instantly viral response when asked how he would celebrate if New York captures its first championship since 1973.

“If we win … I’ma be drunk for eight days,” Alvarado said in jest. “I’m gonna be at a party in every state.”

The quote quickly spread across social media as Knicks fans embraced the swagger and excitement surrounding the franchise’s historic playoff run.

Jose Alvarado Embracing Knicks’ NBA Finals Moment

Alvarado has become one of the emotional sparks behind New York’s postseason surge despite playing a reserve role.

The Brooklyn native spent Wednesday enjoying the moment at a New York Mets game while the Knicks awaited the winner of the Western Conference finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

The Thunder currently hold a 3-2 series lead entering Thursday’s Game 6 against San Antonio.

For Alvarado, the Finals appearance represents a full-circle moment.

The Knicks acquired him from the New Orleans Pelicans at the February trade deadline in exchange for Dalen Terry and future second-round draft compensation — a move that initially drew little national attention but has since become one of the franchise’s most impactful midseason additions.

Josh Hart Trolls Jose Alvarado After Knicks Clinch Finals

Alvarado’s joy after clinching the Eastern Conference finals became impossible to miss.

Following the Knicks’ dominant 130-93 closeout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, teammate Josh Hart posted a photo of Alvarado smiling next to the Eastern Conference trophy aboard the team plane.

“Changed this broke boy’s life 😂😂,” Hart joked on Instagram while tagging Alvarado.

The image quickly circulated online as Knicks fans celebrated the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Alvarado, wearing full Knicks gear while sitting beside the trophy, instantly became one of the defining viral moments of New York’s postseason celebration.

Knicks Trade for Jose Alvarado Becoming Major Success Story

Alvarado’s energy, defense and toughness have fit seamlessly into coach Mike Brown’s culture in New York.

Even in limited playoff minutes, the former Pelicans guard has consistently impacted games with relentless ball pressure and emotional leadership.

In the Game 4 clincher against Cleveland, Alvarado finished with four points, two assists, two steals and a remarkable plus-21 rating in just 10 minutes.

Brown praised Alvarado’s leadership earlier in the series.

“He’s uplifting the entire team when he’s on the bench,” Brown said. “He’s always talking in a positive way. He’s showing our young guys that you can impact the game if you’re present, because Jose’s always present.”

That mentality has helped fuel the Knicks’ franchise-record 11-game playoff winning streak.

Jose Alvarado’s ‘Nope’ Response About Pelicans Goes Viral

Alvarado has also openly acknowledged how dramatically his season changed after leaving New Orleans.

When asked after the Eastern Conference finals whether he imagined himself playing this deep into June while with the Pelicans earlier in the season, Alvarado responded with a grin:

“Nope.”

The Knicks finished the regular season 53-29, captured the NBA Cup and have transformed into the hottest team in basketball in the playoffs behind stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns and their supporting cast of Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and their deep bench, which includes Alvarado.

Now, Alvarado is just four wins away from potentially launching the most ambitious eight-day celebration tour in NBA history.