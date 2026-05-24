Knicks Fans Draw Blunt Admission From Donovan Mitchell

On Saturday, May 23, the New York Knicks won their third straight game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The matchup took place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Despite the contest being played on Cleveland’s home floor, there was a sizeable presence of Knicks fans in the crowd. After the game, Donovan Mitchell spoke to the media about the traveling fanbase.

Mitchell continued.

The Cavaliers are now one game away from a humiliating sweep at the hands of the Knicks. At this point, Cleveland is playing for respect, rather than a spot in the NBA Finals.

Knicks’ KAT Praises Mike Brown

Following New York’s 121-108 win over Cleveland, Karl-Anthony Towns explained how both Brown and the Knicks roster adjusted to each other.

“He’s had to learn us and had to adjust to us and then, on the flip side, we’ve had to do the same as well,” Towns said. “I think now we’re at a point where we’re both working seamlessly. We understand each other’s language. And he’s getting the best from us as well as I think we are getting the best from him. And that speaks to a season. Especially a first season with a new coach and a new system and a new philosophy.”

Towns continued.

“…Obviously, the players are doing an amazing job. Coming together, showing the unity that was made special last year, with the coaching staff being receptive to the players. Adjusting to us and finding ways to get the most out of us.”

LeBron James Has Seen Growth In The Knicks

During a recent episode of his “Mind The Game” podcast, LeBron James explained how the Knicks have improved their on-court approach under Mike Brown, who replaced Tom Thibodeau last summer.

“You now shift your pie chart from people just thinking heavy JB pick and roll, JB iso, to now the demographic of your offense shifts. You know, which means the defense can’t be just keyed in on just one action now.”

James continued.

“It allows JB to be off the ball where he can set a rip screen for OG to the rim. And if they mess that up, OG gets a dunk. You know, if they don’t, if they mess that up and both of them go with OG to the rim, now you’ve got JB coming off clean, you know, either for a clean shot or a DHO, now the defense is playing catch-up.”

Brown now has the Knicks one win away from the NBA Finals. Whether he can take the team all the way, in his first season as head coach, is anybody’s guess.