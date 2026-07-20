Knicks Floated As Landing Spot For 7-Foot Rim-Running Free Agent

The New York Knicks are on the hunt for another big man. The front office has already missed out on Moussa Cisse and Jonas Valanciunas over the past week and will likely want to conclude their business in the coming days.

According to Jovan Alford of Knicks on SI, New York should take a closer look at Moses Brown. The 26-year-old rim-running big man has struggled to find a home in the NBA, playing for eight teams in his first six years.

“If the Knicks want to take an upside swing, like they were trying to with Cisse, then look no further than Moses Brown,” Alford wrote. “New York’s front office is familiar with 26-year-old Brown, who played for the Westchester Knicks (NBA G League affiliate) during the 2024-25 campaign.”

Alford continued.

“The 7-foot-2, 258-pound Brown averaged 18.3 points and 16.8 rebounds per game across 26 regular-season games in Westchester. It was his second stint with the G League club, the first coming in 2022-23.”

Brown would undoubtedly welcome an opportunity to provide competition on the Knicks bench. Furthermore, he would have an ideal opportunity to continue his development behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond, two bigs with significant experience on how to be successful in the league.

Nick Richards Could Also Be A Target For The Knicks

Another big man Alford suggested for New York is Nick Richards. The athletic center is arguably the best big on the free agent market at this point in the offseason. Whether he would be willing to accept a third-string role is a question that would need to be asked.

“Richards has some limitations on the defense and doesn’t offer much physicality, but he has a solid offensive game, which is all you can ask for,” Alford wrote. “In 48 games this past season with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, the 6-foot-11 big man averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 boards in 14.6 minutes per game.”

Alford continued.

“Despite playing in fewer games last season, Richards’ numbers are in the same tier as Mitchell Robinson, who averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game (60 games, 16 starts). Robinson is better on the glass than Richards, but the free-agent center is the much better free-throw shooter at 64.4%, compared to Robinson’s 40.8%. Since we’re in the latter stages of free agency, the Knicks should be able to get Richards on a minimum deal.”

Richards would provide high-level athleticism to Mike Brown’s roster. Furthermore, he wouldn’t command significant touches to be successful. Therefore, he would be an easy plug-and-play option in the middle of the court.

Knicks Need To Replace Ariel Hukporti

New York is hunting for a third big following the departure of Ariel Hukporti. The Knicks had already allowed Mitchell Robinson to leave during free agency, with the rebounding savant signing a deal with the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, in order to retain the depth Brown had last season, finding one more big man will be essential. Unfortunately for New York, finding the right player is proving to be more difficult than anticipated. After missing out on Cisse and Valancuinas, the front office will likely hope the third time is the charm.