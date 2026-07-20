Knicks Urged To Target Athletic Free Agent Big Man

The New York Knicks are still searching for a third-string center to replace Ariel Hukporti.

Knicks fans thought they had solved the need at the center position when they agreed terms with Moussa Cisse of the Dallas Mavericks. However, Cisse was an unrestricted free agent, leading Dallas to match the offer sheet he’d accepted from the Knicks.

Therefore, New York is once again back on the market. According to Jovan Alford of Knicks on SI, Nick Richards should be at the top of the front office’s list to plug the gap in the current big man rotation.

“Richards has some limitations on the defense and doesn’t offer much physicality, but he has a solid offensive game, which is all you can ask for,” Alford wrote. “In 48 games this past season with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, the 6-foot-11 big man averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 boards in 14.6 minutes per game.”

Alford continued.

“Despite playing in fewer games last season, Richards’ numbers are in the same tier as Mitchell Robinson, who averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game (60 games, 16 starts). Robinson is better on the glass than Richards, but the free-agent center is the much better free-throw shooter at 64.4%, compared to Robinson’s 40.8%. Since we’re in the latter stages of free agency, the Knicks should be able to get Richards on a minimum deal.”

Richards played in 48 games last season, splitting his time between the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls.

Knicks In No Rush To Add Final Big Man

Despite the Knicks front office searching for Hukporti’s replacement, there’s no impending rush. New York still has Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond on the roster. If the front office and/or the coaching staff aren’t sold on Richards being the answer, they can afford to take their time scouring the market.

New York could even stand pat heading into the new season. After all, teams usually begin evaluating their roster around December, meaning a big man could become available via trade as we get closer to the February trade deadline.

Nevertheless, landing a big man now would ensure the Knicks don’t have to part with trade assets. Richards isn’t the only center on the free agent market. He is, however, arguably the best talent at his position who is currently without a team.

Knicks Also Missed Out On Jonas Valanciunas

Cisse isn’t the only big man the Knicks have missed out on this summer. The franchise was also linked with Jonas Valanciunas. However, the veteran big man ultimately ended his 14-year NBA tenure.

Valanciunas was likely the Knicks’ primary target. He’s a proven veteran who can stretch the floor, rebound and set solid screens. Yet, it would appear that the potential to play a starring role in Europe was a sizeable draw.

Therefore, Richards could be the most enticing option. He’s highly athletic and can provide above-the-rim vertical spacing, giving New York a lob threat when breaking down half-court defenses.

If Richards does emerge as the Knicks’ primary target, they would be wise to move quickly. After all, they won’t want to get burned for a third time this month.