2 Knicks Free Agents Draw Interest From West Rival After James Dolan’s Warning

As confetti rained down the Canyon of Heroes and hundreds of thousands of fans celebrated the New York Knicks‘ first championship in 53 years on Thursday, an uncomfortable offseason reality emerged behind the jubilation: two key contributors to the title team may already be attracting suitors.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, center Mitchell Robinson and guard Landry Shamet are among the unrestricted free agents who would fit well alongside Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić this summer, creating another layer of uncertainty for a Knicks team facing difficult financial decisions.

“Among the unrestricted free agents who would slot well alongside Doncic … New York’s Mitchell Robinson … and New York’s Landry Shamet all fit L.A.’s needs to varying degrees,” McMenamin wrote.

The report arrived less than 24 hours after Knicks owner James Dolan publicly declared that crossing the NBA’s punitive second apron is a line the franchise does not intend to cross, raising fresh questions about whether New York can keep its championship roster intact.

Lakers’ Interest Comes at Delicate Time for Knicks

The Knicks ended a 53-year championship drought last week, but preserving the roster that delivered the title may prove far more complicated.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, New York sits approximately $13.2 million below the second apron. However, the Knicks are projected to exceed that threshold if both Robinson and Shamet are retained.

The penalties attached to the second apron have fundamentally changed team-building across the NBA.

Teams above the line cannot aggregate salaries in trades, cannot take back more than 100% of outgoing salary and cannot send cash in transactions. If the Knicks finish the 2026-27 season above the second apron, their 2034 first-round draft pick also becomes frozen.

Those restrictions carry particular significance for a franchise that assembled its championship core largely through aggressive trades.

SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley recently suggested that Robinson and Shamet could be the first casualties of New York’s financial reality.

“If Knicks stay below 2nd apron, they will lose Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet … something seems amiss here,” Begley wrote on X.

Mitchell Robinson’s Championship Value Has Never Been Clearer

Robinson’s impact often extends beyond the box score.

The longest-tenured Knick once again established himself as one of the league’s premier offensive rebounders and rim protectors during New York’s title run.

He closed the championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs with two points, 10 rebounds and two assists in just 20 minutes. None of those rebounds proved bigger than his final offensive board, which extended New York’s last possession and effectively secured the franchise’s first championship since 1973.

Robinson averaged 5.6 rebounds, including 3.0 offensive boards, and 0.6 blocks per game during the Finals despite playing only 13.4 minutes per contest.

Marks reported that Robinson is eligible to sign an extension worth up to four years and $87 million through June 30. The Knicks also hold his Bird rights, allowing them to exceed the salary cap to retain him.

Landry Shamet Emerged as One of the NBA’s Best Bargains

Shamet’s potential departure may be equally painful.

Signed to a one-year, $3.1 million contract, the veteran guard evolved into one of the league’s best value acquisitions.

He averaged 9.3 points while shooting 39.2% from three-point range during the regular season before catching fire in the playoffs. During the Eastern Conference finals, Shamet connected on 11 of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc, the highest three-point percentage in a playoff series since the NBA adopted the three-point line in 1979-80.

According to Marks, Shamet has early Bird rights after signing consecutive one-year deals with New York and can re-sign for up to four seasons with a starting salary of $15.2 million. The contract must be at least two years and cannot include an option.

The Lakers’ reported interest in both players serves as a reminder that championship teams often create their own free-agent market.

The core of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart remains under contract.

Keeping every important piece around them, however, may be another matter entirely.