Knicks Get Good News Before Game 5 as Spurs Face New Frontcourt Question Mark

The New York Knicks received a potentially significant boost ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals after the San Antonio Spurs listed reserve center Luke Kornet as questionable with an illness.

The development comes less than 48 hours after the Knicks completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, erasing a 29-point deficit to defeat the Spurs 107-106 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

While Victor Wembanyama remains the focal point of San Antonio’s championship hopes, Kornet’s uncertain status could place an even heavier burden on the Spurs superstar as the franchise attempts to avoid elimination Saturday night at Frost Bank Center.

Wembanyama Forced Into Heavy Minutes During Historic Collapse

San Antonio already leaned heavily on Wembanyama in Game 4.

The 22-year-old played 44 minutes, his highest workload of the NBA Finals and only five minutes fewer than he logged during the Spurs’ double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

Wembanyama finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds but struggled to maintain his efficiency as the game wore on.

He shot just 9-of-25 from the field and 4-of-7 from the free-throw line. More concerning for San Antonio, he managed only eight points after halftime while shooting 3-of-14 from the floor and missing two crucial free throws with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Following the collapse, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged the team’s urgency influenced Wembanyama’s workload.

“He had a few more minutes tonight because we were trying to put the game away,” Johnson said. “With two days after this, what was at stake, we wanted to win the game and try to put it away.”

Instead, the Spurs watched a seemingly insurmountable lead disappear.

Kornet’s Reduced Role Highlights Frontcourt Concerns

Kornet’s questionable designation is noteworthy because San Antonio’s frontcourt depth already appeared limited during Game 4.

The veteran center played only four minutes and failed to score. More striking was his near-complete absence after halftime, logging just 58 seconds in the second half.

It marked the fewest minutes Kornet has played during San Antonio’s entire playoff run.

The Spurs did not use any of their other reserve big men, leaving Wembanyama to shoulder virtually all of the interior responsibilities as New York mounted its comeback.

If Kornet is unable to play or is limited because of illness, San Antonio could face an even greater challenge containing Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson on the glass.

Knicks Look to Capitalize on Momentum

The Knicks enter Game 5 carrying enormous momentum after becoming the first team in NBA Finals history to overcome a 29-point deficit.

OG Anunoby’s game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining capped a remarkable rally and moved New York within one victory of its first NBA championship since 1973.

For the Spurs, the challenge is now as much mental as physical.

“I think it’s going to go one of two ways,” Wembanyama said after the loss. “The bad one would be giving up. The good one would be getting stronger through this, getting more together. I know this is what we’re going to do.”

Whether San Antonio can regroup may depend heavily on how much support Wembanyama receives.

With Kornet battling illness and the Spurs facing elimination, the margin for error has never been smaller.

Game 5 tips off Saturday night in San Antonio, where the Knicks will attempt to finish off the series and capture the franchise’s first NBA title in more than five decades.