Knicks Land Giannis Antetokounmpo In ‘Sweetheart Deal’ Pitch

The Knicks clearly can’t compete with teams such as the Thunder, Rockets, Raptors and Spurs in a potential deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unlike those teams, New York is not flush with draft assets or blossoming stars.

Yet, the Knicks emerge as a realistic spot if the “Greek Freak” expresses his desire to play in the Big Apple, according to multiple insiders such as Brian Windhorst.

Yahoo Sports’ Tom Haberstroh proposed a “sweetheart deal” trade that would send Antetokounmpo to the Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns to the Bucks, while explaining that the hypothetical deal was incumbent upon Antetokounmpo’s desire to play in NY.

Knicks would receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks would receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyler Kolek, Washington’s 2026 protected first-round draft pick and two first-round pick swaps (2026 and 2030).

Will Giannis Force His Way To NY?

“Convincing the two-time MVP that the Knicks are the go-to destination for him — without tampering, of course! — is the only way a trade gets done,” Haberstroh wrote on June 1. “Because Antetokounmpo certainly won’t be traded to the Knicks because they have the best trade offer.”

Haberstroh believes swapping Towns with Antetokounmpo would instantly solve a lot of the Knicks’ defensive issues, which raised their ugly head in the 4-2 series loss to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference. In the aftermath of the series, The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III and Fred Katz reported that many members of the Knicks coaching staff were frustrated with Towns’ “defensive habits” in key moments of the series.

Antetokounmpo, a former Defensive Player of the Year, would be a noticeable upgrade over Towns, something the Knicks can sell him on, Haberstroh feels.

“The East is Giannis’ safest choice,” he wrote. “The Knicks can flaunt that they were two wins from the Finals and are armed with a wing core entering its prime to surround Antetokounmpo with help.”

Perfect Co-Star For Jalen Brunson

ESPN’s Jay Williams also urged the Knicks to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, arguing that the Greek star would perfectly complement the skillset of Jalen Brunson.

.@RealJayWilliams says the Knicks trading for Giannis could be in the "best, long-term interest" of Jalen Brunson's career. "I don't need [Brunson] to carry the load every single night. … A guy like Giannis can carry that load." pic.twitter.com/eL2aNVUgbW — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 2, 2025

“I think what puts Jalen Brunson in the best position long term is to be 1A when you need him to be 1A the most at the end of games,” Williams told ESPN’s “Get Up” on June 2.

“I don’t need him to carry the load every single night during an 82 regular game season schedule. And into the playoffs,” Williams said of Brunson. “I need him to remain fresh. And that’s going to help the longevity of his career. A guy like Giannis can carry that load and actually I think their games are comparable together. They work together.”

Haberstroh echoed the same sentiments in his trade pitch piece.

“Think about it. Antetokounmpo is an ideal complementary star for the offensively electric but defensively challenged Brunson,” he wrote.

It’s worth noting that Antetokounmpo was spotted in New York in the 2025 offseason after reports surfaced of his desire to play in a big-market team. The two-time MVP averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists in his 12th season with the Bucks.