Knicks Give Initial Update on Jalen Brunson Injury

Jalen Brunson suffered a right ankle sprain during overtime of the New York Knicks loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6. According to Knicks PR, another update will be provided on Brunson in ‘approximately’ two weeks.

“Jalen Brunson sustained a sprain to his right ankle,” Knicks PR posted on X. “An update on his status will be given in approximately 2 weeks.”

Ankle sprains come in different grades, with each grade taking longer to heal. However, for now, the Knicks must move forward without their All-Star guard leading the line. Before being injured against the Lakers, Brunson was putting on a show. He ended the night with 39 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field.

With Brunson now sidelined, Miles McBride and Cameron Payne will be tasked with stepping into bigger roles. Neither guard will be able to fill the void left by Brunson, but they will need to work as a unit to try and bridge the gap.

Still, that doesn’t mean they need to try and put up 20-30 points per night. They could lean into a playmaking role, or simply ensure they make the right read. It all comes down to working within the flow of the offense and playing without pressure.

Knicks Jalen Brunson Has Avoided Broken Bones

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the initial results of Brunson’s X-Ray have shown that there are no broken bones, which of course, is good news.

“I don’t know the severity of Jalen Brunson’s ankle injury but the X-ray of the injury last night came back negative, per SNY sources familiar with the matter,” Begley reported. “Initial image showed no broken bones for the All Star guard.”

Despite avoiding a broken bone, Brunson is now facing a race against time to be fit and healthy for the postseason. The Knicks are likely entering the playoffs as the third seed in the Western Conference. As things stand, that means they would face the Detroit Pistons in the opening round.

Tom Thibodeau Wants Knicks to Work As a Unit

When asked about how the Knicks are going to replace Brunson’s impact in the coming week, Tom Thibodeau admitted that it will take a team effort.

“Everyone has to step up,” Thibodeau said. “The thing is, you’re not replacing Jalen individually. You’re doing that collectively…The margin of error is smaller. We have to play with great intensity on every possession.”

Fortunately for the Knicks, they have a deep and talented roster. Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby are all capable of taking on a bigger offensive role. If the Knicks can remain competitive to close the season, they will enter the playoffs with much-needed momentum.

However, there’s no denying that Brunson being near his best is of the utmost importance. Without the talented guard, the Knicks’ chances of a deep postseason run will take a major blow. Fortunately for New York, there is approximately five weeks remaining of the season.

If Brunson is back in 2-3 weeks, he will have plenty of time to get his fitness back. If not, it could be a difficult series against what could be a young and hungry Pistons team.