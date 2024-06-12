Knicks Could Use ‘Greatest Tool’ to Sign 6-Time All-Star PG: Insider

There’s no greater need for the New York Knicks roster than a capable playmaker behind Jalen Brunson. Could veteran point guard Kyle Lowry be an option for the contending hopefuls?

Fred Katz of The Athletic mentioned the six-time All-Star in a column canvassing free agent candidates for the Knicks’ mid-level exception.

“Lowry plays an aggressive style that would fit in well with New York’s defensive identity, though he can’t run an offense like he once did,” Katz wrote on June 11. “He’s 38 and another season won’t make him any sprier, though he will never stop taking charges.”

Katz dubbed New York’s mid-level exception as the team’s “greatest tool” for upgrading the roster this offseason.

“The greatest tool the team has at its whim, the one it could use to address any of these most pressing problems, is the midlevel exception, which it can use to sign a free agent or trade for a contracted player.”

For the 2023-2024 season the number was $12.4 million. It’s undetermined what it will be for 2024-2025.

Lowry is coming off of his 18th NBA campaign, and at 38 years old is looking for his second career championship. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.2 assists, and 1 steal per game this season.

Katz: Lowry Was ‘On Knicks’ List’ in 2023

Katz wrote that New York was in play for the veteran before he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers midseason.

“Lowry was on the Knicks’ list after a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets last winter, according to league sources,” Katz wrote. “Though he eventually signed with the 76ers.”

Charlotte bought out Lowry after receiving a future first-round pick as incentive to acquire him from the Miami Heat.

He subsequently signed with the 76ers for the rest of the season and $2.8 million.

Ultimately, the Knicks struck deadline deals for OG Anunoby, and Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic. Miles McBride manned backup point guard in the playoffs, and minutes without Jalen Brunson were a major negative.

According to Cleaning the Glass, New York was outscored by 5.4 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs with Brunson off the floor.

They scored 108.4 points per, ranking them in the 14th percentile.

On the flip side, with Brunson on the floor, the Knicks outscored opponents by 1.5 points per, and the offense put up 121.1 points per. That’s good for the 86th percentile.

New York will prioritize secondary playmaking this summer. That could come in many forms. But bringing on Lowry would be an upgrade over McBride at a minimum.

Lowry Has Ties to Knicks’ Villanova Trio

Like all of Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart, Lowry is a University of Villanova product. Teaming up with some fellow alumni on a team with championship aspirations seems fitting for year 19.

Hart has already gone on record and admitted to recruiting Lowry to the Knicks when he hit the free agent market midseason.

“Yeah, I texted his (expletive),” Hart told CBS Sports on March 18. “I told him, ‘Pull up.’ Told him, ‘(expletive) with us.’ But obviously that didn’t happen, so (expletive) him.”

After being eliminated by New York in first round of the playoffs, Lowry paid respects to his fellow Villanova alumni.

“You gotta tip your hat to those Villanova kids,” Lowry told reporters on May 3. “They did their job in this series. As a fellow Wildcat, I’m proud of them and I have big love for those guys.”

It’s hard to see the Knicks not utilizing the mid-level exception in some form or fashion this summer.

They have championship aspirations for 2025. Lowry represents just one of many options through which New York could use it.