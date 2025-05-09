Karl-Anthony Towns’ Warning to Knicks After Making NBA History

The Knicks made history. Karl-Anthony Towns made sure they didn’t make noise about it.

After New York pulled off a second straight 20-point comeback win on the road—this time edging the defending champion Celtics 91–90—Towns was asked what it meant to be going back to Madison Square Garden with a 2–0 lead.

“It means we’re up two-zip. It doesn’t really mean anything,” Towns said postgame.

(via @sny_knicks)

No over-the-top celebration. No victory lap. Just a reminder that this series is far from over—and a signal that the Knicks are approaching this run with a different level of focus.

Knicks Make NBA History—Quietly

Towns’ calm delivery came after the Knicks did something no team in NBA history had ever done: come back from 20+ point deficits in back-to-back playoff road games (via NBA.com). Game 2’s comeback started late in the third quarter and ended with a 38–17 run, capped by a clutch stop in the final seconds.

Jalen Brunson, who struggled early, hit nine points in the fourth. Mikal Bridges, scoreless through three quarters, exploded for 14 in the final frame. Josh Hart added a game-high 23. It was the kind of collective grit that’s become the Knicks’ identity this postseason.

Celtics Collapse, Again

Boston couldn’t respond. The Celtics shot just 36.2% from the field and 25% from three, squandering a 20-point cushion and their home-court advantage. Jaylen Brown’s hot start turned into a 20-point night on 23 shots. Jayson Tatum went just 5-for-19 and ended the game with a turnover and no shot attempt on the final play.

The Knicks’ defense continues to frustrate. And their poise in crunch time is starting to rattle even the most experienced playoff teams.

Knicks Showing Championship-Level Composure

This isn’t just about comebacks anymore—it’s about how the Knicks are doing it.

Against one of the most talented rosters in the league, the Knicks have looked unfazed. Down 20 in Game 1? They stuck to their game plan. Same story in Game 2. There’s no panic in their body language, no desperation in their decision-making. It’s execution over emotion.

That kind of composure isn’t typical for a team without a recent Finals pedigree—but the Knicks are carrying themselves like they’ve been here before. And at this rate, they just might get there.

Focused, Not Finished

Towns isn’t the only Knick keeping the celebration muted.

“Just excited, happy we won. We still have to go back, watch the film, and get better,” OG Anunoby said.

(via @sny_knicks)

Game 3 tips off Saturday at the Garden. The crowd will be wild. The stakes even higher. But don’t expect Towns or the Knicks to blink. They know two wins mean nothing without two more.