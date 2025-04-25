Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Hails Versatile Karl-Anthony Towns After Game 3 Performance

Karl-Anthony Towns played a massive role in the New York Knicks‘ 118-116 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, April 24. Tom Thibodeau’s team now leads the first-round playoff series 2-1.

Towns was aggressive on offense. He made snap decisions on whether to shoot or drive. If the defense loaded up on him, he would scan the floor for an open man, ensuring the ball didn’t stick. It should come as no surprise that with this version of Towns, the Knicks were operating at a high pace of play, too.

When speaking to the media after the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Towns and the versatility he brings to the rotation.

“He’s seen that all year,” Thibodeau said. “Usually, he’s going to get a mix of guys, he’s going to get different looks. I think he’s comfortable playing inside and outside. A smaller guy goes on him, he goes into the post. A bigger guy goes on him, he takes him away from the basket. You can catch-and-shoot with him. You can pick-and-roll with him. There’s a lot of different things you can do with him. Just recognize that and play off each other.”

Towns ended the game with 31 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks. He shot 10-of-18 from the floor, with four of his made shots coming from the perimeter.

Towns Helped the Knicks as a Trail Man in Transition

A key aspect of Towns’ performance was the way he operated in transition. Rather than slowly making his way up the floor, Towns kept pace with his teammates, working as a trail man who could shoot or drive off the catch.

“I got opportunities to do things on the offensive end,” Towns said. “The defense … we found a way in transition to get me some good looks, and I was able to capitalize on that and start the night off. Shoutout to Jalen (Brunson), Josh (Hart). They found me in the flow of the offense, and I was able to capitalize on those opportunities.”

When the Knicks acquired Towns last summer, they likely envisioned getting this version of him in the postseason. He is among the most versatile big men in the NBA, and is undoubtedly the best scoring big man the league has to offer.

The Knicks Must Take Control

New York’s latest win came on the Pistons’ home court. Game four will also be played at Little Caesars Arena. If the Knicks can secure another road win, they will be in complete control of the series. Furthermore, they will have an opportunity to close things out in front of their home crowd.

However, the Pistons aren’t going to roll over. They’ve made life difficult for the Knicks in all three games. Thibodeau’s team is mired in a physical battle against an upcoming team. Still, the plan has to end the series quickly. The Knicks don’t want to be taken to a game seven, where anything can happen.

Towns’ performance on Thursday put his team back in the driving seat. Now, New York should push forward and look to take complete control of their destiny by winning game four on Sunday, April 27.