Knicks Hit With Brutal Verdict on Mikal Bridges Trade

Mikal Bridges has borne the brunt of fan frustration throughout his debut season with the New York Knicks. The three-and-d forward cost the franchise a small fortune. As such, he entered the season with high expectations on his shoulders.

Unfortunately, Bridges has seldom shown the upside that saw New York part with five future first-round picks and a pick swap. In a March 31 article, ESPN’s Zach Kram labeled Bridges as an overpay, which matches what some sections of the fanbase have been saying all season.

“Role players shouldn’t cost a handful of first-round picks,” Kram wrote. “It would be one thing if Bridges were the kind of role player who could push a fringe contender over the top…The Knicks rank 13th in defensive rating and have actually been worse with Bridges on the floor.”

Kram continued.

“Against top-10 offenses, the Knicks rank 19th in defensive rating, per Cleaning the Glass, the worst mark of any playoff-bound team…Ultimately, with an 0-7 record against the Cavaliers, Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Knicks are clearly still below the top tier of contenders — and the haul they surrendered in the Bridges trade means they have few avenues left to keep improving.”

Bridges has had some big moments for the Knicks this season. He’s come up clutch with game-winning blocks and shots at different points of the basketball year. However, those moments have been fleeting. Knicks fans were undoubtedly expecting far more from a forward who cost years’ worth of draft picks to pry from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks Have Signed PJ Tucker

Despite being third in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks haven’t stopped looking for ways to improve the current roster. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Knicks inked PJ Tucker to a two-year contract on Sunday, March 31.

“After two 10-day contracts, the New York Knicks are planning to sign veteran forward PJ Tucker to a two-year deal, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported via X. “Tucker will return to the Knicks through the season and playoffs, with a team option for 2025-26.”

Tucker will play a key veteran role at the end of New York’s bench. His experience and status as a former champion will ensure his voice carries weight inside the Knicks locker room.

Jalen Brunson Cleared for Basketball Activities

Jalen Brunson has missed 12 games since injuring his ankle against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6. However, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Brunson has now been cleared for a return to basketball activities, although, there has been no clarification on what that means for the All-Star guard’s return to the court.

“Jalen Brunson says he’s feeling better, and just trying to progress daily. Says he doesn’t have a specific target date for his return,” Bontemps reported via X. “He later adds he’s cleared for basketball activities, though doesn’t elaborate on what that means.”

Bridges came in to boost New York’s defense. While Brunson excels offensively, he creates defensive challenges for Thibodeau’s squad. If Bridges helps cover Brunson’s defensive weaknesses and the Knicks make a playoff run, the fanbase may reconsider whether he was worth the cost.