Knicks Receive Important OG Anunoby Warning Before Conference Finals

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are currently in a good position, however, OG Anunoby remains a major factor in their biggest playoff decisions.

The Knicks have moved into the Eastern Conference Finals but now have to figure out how to be cautious and urgent at the same time since a title path is still up in the air. Anunoby’s condition may very well dictate the length of this postseason ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌run.

A Cautious Approach Makes Sense For Knicks’ OG Anunoby

As discussed on Syn TV by Jon Alba and Niki Lattarulo, the message was simple: be careful, but do not hold back too long.

Alba said:

“You want to be cautious to a degree because he does have injury history beyond this, especially in the postseason. And we’ve seen how that has very tangibly affected the Knicks over the years. But I’m also a believer that whoever the Knicks end up facing, you got to go for the head. You know, you are the hottest team in the NBA right now. You need to make sure that you’re doing everything you can to get past that barrier and get to the NBA Finals.”

He also later added that:

“OG Anunoby, between what he’s able to do offensively, the defense that he brings, the hustle that he brings when he’s playing on top of his game, I mean, he is truly the secret sauce for the Knicks. So I think that you want to be cautious to a degree. But if you feel like he’s healthy enough, you go all the way to the wall with him and see what he can give you.”

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ view aligns perfectly with the new updates.

Anunoby was able to fully participate in practice for the very first time after his hamstring injury, which means the Knicks are clearly getting him back closer to a comeback.

Besides, he was outstanding in the playoffs with 21.4 points to his name while hitting an amazing 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from the three-point ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌line.

Why the Knicks Need OG Anunoby

The Knicks are at their best when Anunoby is doing a little of everything. He gives them tough defense, strong hustle plays, and enough scoring to keep pressure off Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

In a tight playoff series, that two-way impact matters even more than normal. In simple terms, he is the kind of player who can swing a game without taking over the ball.

Who New York Knicks Is Facing Next?

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks still do not know who exactly they are playing in the conference finals. Their potential Eastern Conference Finals opponent depends on the Cavaliers-Pistons series, which is going to a Game 7 on Sunday in Detroit after the Pistons dominated the 6th game 115-94.